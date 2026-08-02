Michelle Pfeiffer, 68, Shares Glowing Selfie Ahead of New Apple TV Series

Michelle Pfeiffer had fans talking after sharing a glowing new selfie during a press day for her upcoming Apple TV series. The 68-year-old actress posted the close-up photo on Instagram, where followers quickly praised her youthful appearance. Elsa Pataky also made headlines with a recent Instagram update. According to Hello!, Pfeiffer’s elegant image also gave fans a preview of her latest project before its highly anticipated debut.

As reported by Hello!, Pfeiffer looked radiant in the selfie. She wore soft, natural-looking makeup and styled her long blonde hair in loose, tousled layers. She completed the look with a silky taupe blouse featuring a draped neckline. The actress, who has appeared as Catwoman in DC’s “Batman Returns” and as the original Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, continues to be celebrated for her diverse career across film genres.

“Press day for Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” she wrote alongside the photo. She also thanked her glam team before adding, “Can’t wait to see my pal @ellefanning,” followed by a white heart emoji.

The post quickly attracted praise from fans.

One admirer commented, “Age has not touched this woman.”

Another described her as “by far the most beautiful woman ever,” while a third simply wrote, “Looking wonderful as always!!!”

The positive reaction reflected the admiration the actress continues to receive decades into her career.

Michelle Pfeiffer Reunites With Elle Fanning

The selfie was shared during promotional events for “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.” According to Hello!, the Apple TV comedy-drama stars Elle Fanning as Margo, an aspiring writer facing unexpected challenges after becoming a young mother.

The film features a strong supporting cast, with Michelle Pfeiffer playing Margo’s mother, Shyanne, and Nick Offerman appearing as her estranged father. The ensemble also includes Michael Angarano, Nicole Kidman, Thaddea Graham, Greg Kinnear and Marcia Gay Harden. Both Fanning and Pfeiffer are also serving as executive producers on the project.

The project has an added personal connection for Michelle Pfeiffer because it was created by her husband, acclaimed television writer and producer David E. Kelley.

According to The Wrap‘s recent interview with the cast, the actress was especially excited to reunite with Elle Fanning. The pair first met on the set of “I Am Sam” when Elle was just two years old. They later appeared together in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” before taking on their latest mother-daughter roles.

Speaking to the publication, Michelle Pfeiffer said their connection made filming easier.

“Elle and I have an innate connection,” she said. She added that they can “read each other’s minds,” making it easy to work together on emotional scenes.

Fanning echoed those feelings during the interview. “The Shyanne and Margo relationship is really the heart of the show,” she said, adding that the characters sometimes feel like best friends despite their complicated family dynamic.

New Series Already Earns Another Season

The early response to “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” has already been encouraging.

As Hello! reported, Apple TV renewed the series for a second season in May. Fanning also promised viewers another “wild, messy and beautiful ride.”

For Michelle Pfeiffer, the glowing selfie offered more than a glamorous new photo. It also marked the start of another major television project alongside longtime collaborator Elle Fanning. Camryn Manheim has also recently captured attention with a fresh update of her own, while fans remain excited to see Michelle back on screen and following her latest Instagram moment.