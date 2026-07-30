‘The Practice’ Star Camryn Manheim, 65, Is Unrecognizable in Radiant New Photos

Camryn Manheim, 65, stunned fans with her latest appearance after sharing a series of radiant photos from her New York and Hamptons trip. The “The Practice” star looked happy and confident as she spent time with friends, attended theater performances and enjoyed a memorable getaway. Like Kylie Minogue’s recent vacation photos, the post gave fans a glimpse into a celebrity enjoying a stylish and relaxing escape.

Camryn Manheim Stuns Fans With Radiant New Photos

According to Hello!, Camryn Manheim stunned fans when she stepped out in New York City to support her friend Rosie O’Donnell’s one-woman show. She wore blue jeans, a patterned boho top, and a white singlet. She completed the look with a slicked-back hairstyle and a bright smile.

The publication said Camryn Manheim appeared almost unrecognizable to fans who remembered her from her earlier television roles. Her new photos showed a confident actress enjoying time with friends and embracing a joyful moment.

The reaction was immediate. Fans praised her appearance in the comments section of her Instagram post. One person wrote, “You look amazing!” Another fan shared, “Looking good, Camryn!” A third commenter said she looked “young” and “full of life.”

The response showed that viewers were not only focused on her appearance. Many fans also celebrated seeing her looking happy and enjoying new memories.

Fans Celebrate Camryn Manheim’s Happy New Chapter

The Instagram post featured highlights from her New York visit and Hamptons vacation. The actress shared photos from theater outings, dinners, brunches and time with longtime friends.

As reported by Hello!, Camryn Manheim has remained a respected figure in Hollywood for decades. Her career includes major roles in “The Practice,” “Ghost Whisperer,” “Person of Interest,” “Stumptown,” and “Law & Order.”

In 1998, she won an Emmy for her role as Ellenor Frutt on “The Practice.” During her acceptance speech, she famously said, “This is for all the fat girls!” The statement helped establish Camryn Manheim as one of Hollywood’s first and most vocal body positivity advocates, using her success to challenge industry standards and advocate for representation.

An Enduring Hollywood Career

The actress has spoken openly about body positivity and representation in entertainment. In a past interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Camryn Manheim explained that she wanted to create opportunities for people who were often overlooked.

“I’ve made my mark by being vocal,” she said. She also explained that she wanted roles to focus on her talent and personality rather than only her appearance.

Her latest photos reflect the same confidence that has defined her career. Fans who followed her work for years were excited to see a new glimpse of the actress outside of her famous television roles.

The new attention around Camryn Manheim also highlights the lasting connection she has with viewers. After years of memorable performances, Camryn Manheim remains a familiar face to television audiences. Her latest Instagram update gave fans another reason to celebrate the actress and the positive energy she continues to share.

Camryn Manheim continues to connect with audiences through both her performances and her openness about her experiences. The new photos gave fans a chance to celebrate an actress who remains comfortable, confident and radiant after decades in the spotlight. Lynda Carter has also recently reminded fans why beloved television stars continue to draw attention long after their most iconic roles.