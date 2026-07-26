Kylie Minogue, 58, Soaks Up the Sun in Tiny Yellow String Bikini

Kylie Minogue is making the most of the European summer. The Australian pop icon shared a series of sun-drenched vacation photos from Corsica, where she soaked up the sunshine in a tiny yellow string bikini. The swimwear moment comes as Heidi Klum also recently showcased her own confident bikini look. According to her latest Instagram post, the “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer spent time unwinding by the pool, enjoying local food, and taking in the island’s breathtaking scenery.

The first image showed the 58-year-old reclining on a stone bench in a tiny yellow string bikini. She held a matching yellow shawl above her while soaking up the sunshine. Another clip showed her lounging in the same spot as the wind picked up. She covered her face with an oversized woven sunhat to shield herself from the sun and breeze.

The singer kept the caption simple. “Thank you Corsica-aaahhh,” she wrote, adding sunshine emojis to celebrate the peaceful escape.

Kylie Minogue Shares a Picture-Perfect Escape

The Instagram carousel offered much more than swimwear photos. It gave followers a look at the slower pace of island life.

One video captured a glowing yellow sunset over the Mediterranean. Another image showed a relaxed outdoor lunch featuring fish in oil, salad, crisps and chilled water. There was also a photo of a bottle of Kylie-branded Prosecco sitting beside a wine glass and sunglasses on the stone bench.

Another close-up highlighted the coordinated vacation style. The singer wore intricate yellow crochet sandals, while her straw sunhat rested nearby. The final image featured bright yellow flowers swaying gently in the breeze, tying together the sunny theme that ran throughout the post.

The update also drew admiration from fellow singer Majo Aguilar, who commented, “Queen” beneath the photos.

Kylie Minogue Enjoys a Break After a Busy Year

As reported by Hello!, the relaxing vacation comes after several major career moments for the Australian star.

Earlier this month, Kylie Minogue joined Snow Patrol for the live debut of their collaboration, “These Alarms,” during the band’s concert at Crystal Palace Park in London. She also stayed on stage for a performance of the group’s classic hit, “Chasing Cars.”

Play

According to Billboard, Snow Patrol originally wrote the song with Kylie Minogue in mind. The demo even carried the working title “KYLIE” before the collaboration officially came together.

Speaking about the project, Kylie Minogue said, “The story behind this song was irresistible.” She added that hearing about the demo was “a complete surprise.” The singer also called the opportunity to work with Gary Lightbody and the band “a total honor.”

The collaboration marked the first time Kylie Minogue and the members of Snow Patrol had met in person before performing together.

More Big Moments Are Still to Come

The Corsica vacation comes during another memorable chapter in Kylie Minogue’s career.

Fans have also been given an unusually personal look at her life through the three-part Netflix documentary “KYLIE.” As reported by Hello!, the series includes archive footage as well as appearances from family, friends, and longtime collaborators.

Kylie Minogue is also preparing to return home to Australia. She is set to headline the pre-game entertainment at the 2026 AFL Grand Final at Melbourne’s MCG.

For now, though, Kylie Minogue appears to be enjoying a well-earned pause. From peaceful sunsets and Mediterranean meals to breezy afternoons by the pool, the singer’s latest holiday update offered fans a colorful glimpse of life away from the spotlight. At 58, Kylie continues to captivate fans, just as Matt LeBlanc has been celebrating his latest milestone after turning 59.