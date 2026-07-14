Kate Hudson’s Holiday Sees Confident Star Dripping in ‘Tiny G-String Bikini’

Kate Hudson certainly knows how to enjoy her time off. After spending time heating things up in a sizzling thong swimsuit during a dreamy vacation in Greece, she’s now popped up cooling off in the water in Italy, and done so while confidently wearing a teeny, tiny cheetah-print G-string bikini.

Kate Looked Amazing in the Animal-Print Bikini

“Kate Hudson shows off her enviable body in tiny G-string bikini on Amalfi Coast family vacation,” the Daily Mail reported on Friday, July 10, while noting that the actress “has been basking in the sun while on vacation with her family…, and showing off her fabulous figure at every opportunity.”

“On Thursday, the Running Point star, 47, fairly sizzled in a tiny G-string, cheetah-print bikini as she alternately sunbathed on a boat and took dips in the sea to cool off,” the Mail continued. “At one point, Hudson jumped feet first into the water with a floating tube and a happy grin on her face, her blonde hair flying.”

Spending the day with her three children — Ryder (22), Bingham (15) and Rani (7) — and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa (39), the Mail mentions that “[t]he couple had their quiet moments, too, lounging on deck and talking comfortably with one another.”

“Fujikawa showed he wasn’t just along for the ride as he executed a perfect dive from the luxury vessel into the ocean,” the Mail added. “Eventually the pair broke away from their water sports to have lunch at Lo Scoglio restaurant, which is famous for its sea and farm-to-table cuisine and stunning ocean views, and popular among the celebrity A-list vacationers.”

Back to the cheetah-print bikini for a moment, it happens to be just one that Hudson has been slaying this summer.

For instance, there’s the red bikini…

And the black bikini…

As well as the white bikini…

…just to mention a few.

Kate Has Opened Up About Body Acceptance

As Hudson enjoyed her sunny vacation, Scoop Whispers Daily took to Instagram to note that her “bold bikini choice challenges age norms and celebrates body confidence.”

This comes after Hudson struggled with how she looked when she was younger, but years ago, she made an effort to change the way she felt about her body.

In February 2016, People noted that “[a]fter years of ‘yo-yo dieting,'” Hudson said “she’s finally learned body acceptance and now embraces a lifestyle that makes her look and feel good.”

Getty Kate Hudson

“It’s about health and mindfulness,” she told People at the time. “Because you can have the greatest body and you can be really unhappy if that’s all you’re working toward.”

The star, who had recently published her lifestyle book, “Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body,” also told People, “I have fluctuated [in weight] my whole life. I fluctuate at least five pounds every month. I really want to reach people that are asking, ‘How do I get there?’ A lot of people are quite discouraged by the process of getting healthy because one, they think they can’t afford it, and two, it’s daunting. I wanted to start a dialogue. Because you won’t be able to even get there until you actually accept yourself and start connecting with yourself.”