Kate Hudson’s Son Looks So Grown Up as His Mom Celebrates His 15th Birthday with New Photos

While Kate Hudson (47) may be celebrating her brother, Wyatt Russell, as he turns 40 years old today, the actress was also marking a special occasion yesterday.

That’s because it was the 15th birthday of her son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy — who goes by Bing and whom the actress shares with Muse singer Matt Bellamy — which is why the loving mother shared some new photos featuring her beloved middle child, who looks so grown up.

‘What a Joy It Is to Watch You Grow’

Kate took to Instagram on Thursday, July 9, to share a collection of photos of Bing. While some images appear to be from their dreamy trip to Greece this summer — including one of him leaping into the water and another of him with his older brother, Ryder (22) — other shots show him posing with his mom at various events and sticking out his tongue at the camera when he was little.

That’s not to mention the video where he gets a birthday treat (with one heck of a sparkler!) as his family sings “Happy Birthday” to him and he gets a hug from his little sister, Rani (7).

In the caption of the post, Kate wrote, “My beautiful birthday boy! @bingbellamy_ you brought your own rhythm to the world. Sensitive, endlessly creative, and always you. What a joy it is to watch you grow into the person you’re becoming. Happy Birthday, my sweet Bing. I love you more than you’ll ever know 💙”

The post prompted plenty of comments from Kate’s followers, including one from Liv Tyler, who left a heart emoji-filled message, and Jennifer Garner, who wrote, “Bing! Happy birthday ♥️♥️♥️”

Rita Wilson also popped in a birthday wish, saying, “Happy birthday Bing!!!!!”

Bing’s stepmom, Elle Evans Bellamy, wrote, “He is the absolute sweetest! And so incredibly special! Happy Birthday Big Bro Bingo 🎈🎈🎈”

“Happy birthday baby boy!!! We love you so much 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙,” another friend and follower said in a comment.

Someone else added, “He looks so much like his older brother!! And a bit like his Uncle Oliver too. I hope he’s having a fabulous birthday!”

Bing’s Name Is More Significant than You Might Realize

Bing may resemble his famous family members, but that’s not the only connection he shares with them.

For instance, “[f]ollowing his birth on July 9, 2011, in Los Angeles, Bellamy revealed the origins of his name, sharing on X that Bingham was his mother’s maiden name, and Bing Russell was Hudson’s stepfather Kurt Russell’s dad,” according to People. “Meanwhile, Bingham’s middle name, Hawn, is a nod to Hudson’s mother.”

Beyond that, Bing has a close connection with both of his parents, who also work to keep things good between themselves.

In March 2021, Kate opened up about how she and her ex and Bing’s dad, Matt, approach their shared lives with their son during an interview with Women’s Health, with the publication noting that “the two made a parenting pact long ago.”

“One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, ‘I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he’s gaining something, not losing something,'” Kate explained. “I think it’s even bonded us closer—me, Matt, Elle [Evans, Bellamy’s wife], and Danny [Fujikawa, Kate’s partner]—because we have to trust that we’re protecting each other.”