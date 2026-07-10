Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s Son Turns 40 — See Him as a Child, Teen & Now

As Goldie Hawn and her family enjoy a dreamy vacation in Greece, they have a special reason to celebrate. The actress’ son, Wyatt Russell, who she shares with her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, has just turned 40 years old!

To mark the occasion, find out more about the younger star and see photos of him over the years.

Wyatt Is Now a Familiar Face in Hollywood

Getty Wyatt Russell

“Hollywood icons Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell welcomed their first son together on July 10, 1986,” according to People. “They are also parents to Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, Hawn’s children from a prior marriage, and Boston Russell, Kurt’s son from a previous relationship.”

“Wyatt Russell takes after his mom and dad in many ways,” People also notes, while adding that “l]ike his parents and two of his siblings, Wyatt became an actor.”

Indeed, while Kurt has been acting since his days as a child Disney star to his more recent roles in Netflix and Marvel movies, Goldie has been in a seemingly endless string of popular films over the course of her lengthy and successful career.

As for Wyatt, along with playing John Walker (a.k.a. the guy who took over as Captain America after Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers retired), People adds that “the Thunderbolts star recently played opposite his father in the TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.”

When it comes to following in his parents’ footsteps — as well as the footsteps of Kate and Oliver — Wyatt revealed some advice his mom and dad gave him about being in show business, per People, saying, “Be on time, don’t be an [expletive] and remember your lines.”

See Wyatt Go from a Kid to a Star

These days, Wyatt makes plenty of appearances at industry events. However, that’s nothing new for the son of two famous figures. He’s been popping up on red carpets since he was a kid. Beyond that, he has shared a few images from his youth, which means we can see photos ranging from Wyatt as a child to his life now as an adult Hollywood star.

For instance, on February 14, 2022, Wyatt took to Instagram to post a photo that showed himself as a little one along with his parents and siblings (see above). In the caption, he wrote, “family 🔥 80s”

In other pics that have popped up of Wyatt as a child, he can be seen traveling with his family, meeting Ronald Reagan in the Lakers locker room and posing for the cameras while attending an event.

Jump ahead to 1997, and Wyatt showed up with his family to the Moving Image Honors, an event that was recognizing his mom. Wyatt could be spotted in both a video with Goldie and Kurt, as well as in a photo with his older siblings, Kate and Oliver.

Getty Chris Robinson, Kate Hudson, Wyatt Russell, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn and Oliver Hudson

In December 2000, Wyatt showed up at the 60th Annual Golden Apple Awards with his family, as well as Kate’s boyfriend at the time, Chris Robinson.

Wyatt gave his Instagram followers a look at him as a teen in photos he shared on December 30, 2020.

Getty Boston Russell, Wyatt Russell, Kurt Russell and Oliver Hudson

On May 10, 2006, Wyatt was in Los Angeles with his dad and brothers for the premiere of “Poseidon” at Grauman’s Chinese Theater.

Getty Wyatt Russell

Did you know that Wyatt plays hockey? In January 2009, he posed for pics after his first training session of the EHCT in Timmendorfer Strand, Germany.

Getty Wyatt Russell

Leaving the chilly ice for sunny L.A., a few years later, Wyatt showed up at the GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont on December 4, 2014.

Getty Wyatt Russell, Ryder Robinson, Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

On November 3, 2017, Wyatt was photographed with his parents, sister and nephew, Ryder Robinson, while the family attended Goldie’s Love In For Kids event in Beverly Hills.

Getty Wyatt Russell with family members including Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn and Oliver Hudson

Wyatt was also seen with his famous family in Los Angeles, on November 18, 2018, during the premiere of Goldie and Kurt’s Netflix movie, “The Christmas Chronicles.”

Getty Wyatt Russell

Wyatt took the stage to speak during D23 Expo 2022 Anaheim, California, on September 10, 2022.

Getty Wyatt Russell and Kurt Russell

Two years later, Wyatt smiled alongside his dad at Apple TV+’s Primetime Emmy Party in Los Angeles, on January 15, 2024.

Getty Wyatt Russell

Just last month, on June 8, Wyatt attended the US premiere of “Disclosure Day” in New York City.