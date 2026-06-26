Kate Hudson, 47, Spotted Enjoying the Summer Heat In a ‘Red-Hot Thong Bikini’

Kate Hudson, 47, has stepped away from the spotlight in order to spend some surely well-deserved time enjoying everything that Greece has to offer, such as the sensational sunny weather and sparkling sea. Of course, she’s doing so while looking incredible in an eye-catching, body-baring bikini.

Kate Slayed a Stylish Swimsuit Off the Coast of Skiathos

“It’s all Greek to Kate Hudson … she’s soaking up the summer sun on a fun-filled day in Greece … kayaking while rocking a thong bikini,” TMZ reported on Friday, June 26. The star was also seen “diving into vacation mode” as she was “paddling around in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Skiathos.”

“The actress put her perfect peach on display, rocking a red-hot thong bikini that left little to the imagination,” TMZ added. “When she wasn’t cruising on her paddleboard, she was living it up on the shore with some beach volleyball … showing some excellent form.”

TMZ also noted that Hudson “had good company … she was joined by her daughter, Rani Rose, and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa. The whole crew looks like they’re soaking up every minute in the Balkan Peninsula … giving the rest of us a serious case of FOMO.”

It seems like Hudson’s mom, fellow superstar actress Goldie Hawn, might also be a part of the family trip. On the same day that the younger actress was seen on the island of Skiathos, the elder star shared a photo on Instagram that showed her enjoying time with loved ones.

The famous mom and grandmother added a caption to her post, writing, “Me and my boys! Greece heaven 💙🤍”

Kate Has Spent Plenty of Time Enjoying Greece Over the Years

When it comes to spending time in the sun during a dreamy vacation, it seems like Greece is Hudson’s go-to choice of destination.

“Hudson has once again chosen Greece for her summer getaway, with the Hollywood star spotted arriving at Athens International Airport before continuing her journey to the island of Skiathos,” the Greek City Times told its readers on Thursday, June 25.

“The actress was seen at Eleftherios Venizelos Airport dressed casually in a white strapless top, sunglasses and carrying a brown handbag,” Greek City Times continued. “Wearing no makeup and with her hair tied in a bun, Hudson kept a low profile as she made her way through the airport.”

The Greek City Times also mentioned that Skiathos is “a Greek island she has visited several times in recent years.”

In fact, the Greek City Times pointed out that “[d]uring a previous visit to Skiathos last summer, she shared family holiday photos on social media,” and added a caption, writing, “Family summer 🇬🇷 We love you Greece.”

That’s not to mention an earlier getaway that Hudson took in June 2021, with Just Jared pointing out that she was “on vacation in Greece with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, mom Goldie Hawn, and step-dad Kurt Russell!”

We’ll just have to wait and see if Hudson pops up in Greece again next summer, which is, honestly, a pretty safe bet.