Kate Hudson, 47, Rocks a Tiny String Bikini on Dreamy Greece Vacation (Photos)

Kate Hudson has traded red carpets for blue water, sandy toes and some wholesome family time. The “Running Point” star, 47, dropped a carousel from Skiathos, Greece, on Sunday, July 5, and every frame looks like a picture-perfect postcard.

The carousel of vacation pictures opens with Hudson posing in a tiny black string bikini on the back of a boat, proving once again that nobody rocks a two-piece at 47 quite like she does.

Getty Kate Hudson

Years of dedication to her fitness routine were on full display as she posed with the breeze in her hair, sun-kissed and completely in her element. The rest of the photos showed Hudson and her family fully settled into vacation mode.

Kate Hudson’s Greece Carousel Features Rani, Bingham and Danny Fujikawa

Two of her children relaxed on the bow, taking in the view, while Hudson laughed on deck in her black two-piece as Rani, 7, pointed at her playfully.

Another sweet shot showed Rani posing at the boat’s steering wheel with big brother Bingham, 14, nearby. Hudson also included a quieter moment with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, as the couple sat together in the sand and looked out at the water.

“My happy place,” Hudson captioned the post, which drew more than 33,000 likes within an hour, including some from her celeb friends, including fashion icons Julianne Moore & Naomi Watts.

Her sister-in-law, Meredith Hagner, captured the family mood in the comments, writing, “Fomo and missing my smokin hot SIL and crewwwwwww” with a row of crying emojis.

Why Greece Is Kate Hudson’s Favorite Escape

The trip kicked off in Athens, where Hudson hit the beach with daughter Rani, 7, sharing twinning photos of the pair by the water. “Perfect start to summer @ooaesthesis,” she captioned that post.

Rani, whom Hudson shares with fiancé Fujikawa, is already showing star quality.

“Oh, Rani is just- she sings, dances, and performs. I mean, she’s a whole pop star. Yeah, she’s got that pop star energy!” the proud mom gushed on an April episode of the “Jennifer Hudson Show.”

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The “Bride Wars” star makes no secret of her love affair with the country.

“My perfect day is a vacation day, so I wake up on an island in Greece to the sound of my kids running around … I get a double espresso and walk down to the sea for a swim,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in April 2018, describing her dream stay as “one of those adorable Greek houses with whitewashed walls and blue shutters” and her go-to lunch as “fried zucchini and moussaka at a seaside tavern.”

“Greece is my favorite vacation spot; I feel really at home there,” she added.

How Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa’s Friendship Turned Into Love

Long before romance entered the picture, Fujikawa spent a decade and a half as just another familiar face in Hudson’s orbit. That changed with a single walk in the woods.

“A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date,” she revealed on Instagram in 2017. “No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make the first move!”

They confirmed the relationship in 2017, and Fujikawa proposed in 2021.

Getty Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Running Point” Season 2

As for walking down the aisle, Hudson is famously in no hurry. “I like the idea of being engaged forever,” she told Drew Barrymore on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

“I was raised by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who never signed the contract—and they’ve been ‘engaged’ since I was 7.”

For now, the family is all about boat days, beach naps and no set date to come home.