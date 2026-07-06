LeAnn Rimes Red Hot in Revealing Cut-Out Dress for July 4th Celebrations

Singer and actress LeAnn Rimes celebrated July 4th in style over the weekend and documented the occasion with her social media followers.

The “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” hitmaker, who recently served as a coach on the UK version of “The Voice,” has remained a prominent face in the world of country and pop music.

In 1997, Rimes made history, becoming the youngest star to win GRAMMYs in the Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance categories. At the time, was 14 years old.

In her personal life, Rimes is smitten with her husband, Eddie Cibrian, whom she married in 2011. He shares two children — Jake Austin Cibrian and Mason Cibrian — with ex-wife Brandi Glanville — whom Rimes also co-parents.

LeAnn Rimes Goes Red for Fourth of July celebrations

In an Instagram post shared over the weekend, Rimes celebrated July 4 in a backless red dress. The garment was cut out across the middle and featured a large rose at the top.

Rimes teamed the ensemble with a large sequined hat with the American flag printed all over.

For the occasion, she kept her nails short and accessorized with small dangling earrings. Rimes styled her long blonde hair down in waves and opted for a natural makeup look.

In the snapshot, the “Northern Lights” star held on to her hat while placing her other hand on her hip. Rimes gazed directly at the camera lens with a radiant smile as she posed in front of a clear blue sky.

Meanwhile, to accompany the post, Rimes was captured indoors from behind. She was joined by her husband, Cibrian, whom she leaned on as they looked out their window and watched the fireworks.

“Happy 250 bday America,” she wrote in her caption.

“Whatever plans you have tonight, have fun, stay safe and take a moment of gratitude for this beautiful, complicated country we get to call home. for the freedoms we hold, the people who fought for them and the responsibility we all share to keep making this place better for the generations coming behind us,” Rimes continued.

“Love each other a little louder today. Happy 4th, famiLe.”

Fans Celebrate With LeAnn

Taking to the comments section, many of Rimes’s 1.2 million followers celebrated with her.

“Happy Fourth of July,” one user wrote.

“Happy July 4th to you and Eddie. Hope u r both staying cool,” another person shared.

“Happy 4th of July!!! I love your hat in the first picture!!!” a third remarked.

“Happy 4th of July! Enjoy yourselves and stay safe. You are absolutely beautiful and gorgeous! I absolutely love you so much LeAnn!” a fourth said.

LeAnn and Eddie’s 15th Wedding Anniversary

Back in April, Rimes and Cibrian celebrated 15 years of marriage and renewed their vows, which Rimes honored on Instagram.

“15 years of loving you. 15 years of making memories. Your love is such a gift. And, with all that’s taken place this year, I have new vows,” she wrote.

Rimes joked: “In perimenopause and in health, with teeth and without. Here’s to you catching up and me returning the favor.”