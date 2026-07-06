Brilliant Resurfaced Video Gives Adorable Insight Into Jack Nicholson & Anjelica Huston’s 17-Year Relationship

A brilliant resurfaced video has provided movie lovers with an adorable insight into the historic 17-year relationship between Academy Award-winners Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston.

In the video, from 1982, Nicholson, 89, is being interviewed by the BBC. He suddenly receives a phonecall. It soon becomes apparent that it’s his then-girlfriend Huston, 74, on the other end.

The legendary relationship between the pair, which lasted from 1973 until 1990, was believed to be tumultuous, to say the least. However, the subsequent interaction between the couple in the video is simply adorable.

Jack Nicholson Called Anjelica Huston ‘Toots’

In the 59-second clip, uploaded by the Celebrity Star Instagram account and shared with its 209,000 followers, Jack Nicholson answers the phone by saying, “Hello? Yes. Hi, darling.” The most adorable conversation follows.

Nicholson then tells Anjelica Huston she’s on film, referring to her as “honey.”

He then tells someone (believed to be Stanley Kubrick’s daughter Vivian Kubrick) off-screen that it’s “Toots” he’s talking to, before telling Huston the interview will finish in around 15 minutes and to expect him back for dinner in an hour.

Nicholson then asks Huston who’ll be joining them before saying whatever she arranges will be fine with him. He then addresses her as “doll” and the phonecall comes to an end.

The interviewer then asks “Who’s Toots?” Nicholson response with a beaming smile and lovingly says “Anjelica.”

The caption on the video reads, “Jack Nicholson is known for his legendary charisma, and one unforgettable interview perfectly captured why he remains one of Hollywood’s most iconic stars. In the middle of the conversation, Nicholson casually answered a ringing phone without missing a beat, creating an unexpected and hilarious moment that instantly showcased his effortless confidence, quick wit, and unpredictable personality.”

It concludes, “The spontaneous interaction became a fan-favorite clip, highlighting the natural charm that has defined his career for decades. From classic films like The Shining, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Batman, and A Few Good Men, Jack Nicholson has built a legacy as one of the greatest actors in cinema history. Whether delivering unforgettable performances on screen or creating viral interview moments off screen, Nicholson continues to captivate audiences with his unique presence, timeless style, and unmistakable Hollywood charisma.”

The video went down well with the account’s followers, who flocked to the comments section to have their say on it.

Instagram Users Call Nicholson & Huston ‘The Perfect Couple’

Getty Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston in 1974.

The comments section of the post is teeming with people who enjoyed the video and the way Jack Nicholson acted in it.

One follower commented, “I love how he calls her doll and darling. His smile when he says Angelica 😍.”

Another follower said of Nicholson, “He’s even cool on the phone talking about dinner plans 😂.”

Someone else wrote, “Awe… you can tell how much he was in love. So sad how that ended.”

“They were the perfect couple 😍,” said one Instagram user.

Finally, another person noted, “Tells him to tell her to put it in the oven like he is going to be there for hours. Jack says nope, I’m out in 15.”

It’s a shame the relationship between Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston came to an end (and that it, perhaps, wasn’t always as lovely as this video made it seem). We wish both of them the very best.