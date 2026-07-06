Christina Milian & Lookalike Daughter Glowing For Wholesome July 4th Celebrations

Singer and actress Christina Milian celebrated with her mini-me daughter Violet Madison Nash for the Fourth of July.

Kicking off her career as a television actor in the late 1990s, Milian rose to household name fame in the following decade as a pop star, with hits “AM to PM” and “Dip It Low.”

Since her chart success, the 44-year-old has remained a regular face on the scene, starring as a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2013 and serving as a correspondent on “The Voice” for several years.

In her personal life, she is a proud mom to three children. Her eldest child, Violet, 16, she shares with her ex-husband, The Dream.

Milian is now married to French singer Matt Pokora and has started a family with him, welcoming sons Isaiah, six, and Kenna, five.

Christina Milian Celebrates Fourth of July with Mini-Me Daughter Violet

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, July 5, Milian appeared at Orange Beach, Alabama, with her loved ones.

In the first slide, the “Say I” hitmaker was captured on the sandy beach in a white crop top paired with three-quarter-length jeans. She wrapped herself up in a loose-fitting plaid shirt and tied her long dark hair back.

With fireworks in the background, the mom-of-three was glowing as she flashed a radiant smile.

In the following slide, her lookalike daughter Violet sported a similar pose. Meanwhile, Milian’s two sons, were filmed watching the fireworks from behind.

“Fireworks on a beach is top tier goals,” she wrote in her caption, adding the firework emoji.

“It’s actually been a few years since I’ve been able to celebrate 4th of July in the States and my boys first ever. I missed it- and Orange Beach, Alabama?! THE cutest beach town. I may have to make this a tradition.”

Born in New Jersey, Milian now resides in Paris, France, with her husband and kids.

Christina’s Fans Gush Over the Star

Fans rushed to the comments section following the upload to praise the singer’s wholesome post.

“@christinamilian how are you not aging?!?” one user asked.

“Girl with the ABS! Like wowwwww,” another person shared.

“You have been perfect your whole life god bless you,” a third remarked.

“Fireworks on the beach is never a miss. And makes for the best family time,” a fourth said.

“So beautiful, cherish those memories forever!!” a fifth fan added.

Christina & Violet Party in Vegas for No Doubt Sphere Residency

In May, the iconic ’90s band kicked off their Sphere residency in Las Vegas. For the opening night, Milian attended alongside daughter Violet and her mum, Carmen.

In a video of the trio getting ready for the event, Milian could be seen applying bold red lipstick, a makeup trademark of frontwoman Gwen Stefani.

To accompany the clip, she used No Doubt’s hit “Spiderwebs.” In more footage, Milian could be seen bonding with her daughter as they enjoyed the show.

“We’re just girls at the opening night of @nodoubt’s residency at @spherelv!” she wrote in her caption.

In the comments, Stefani wrote: “ur stunning. ty so much for coming. gx.”