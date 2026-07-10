Christina Milian, 44, & ‘Twin’ Daughter Violet Are Very Alike in Wholesome New Pics

Singer and actress Christina Milian, who is starring in the new Lifetime movie, He Couldn’t Let Go, this weekend, has enjoyed a trip around Paris with her mini-me daughter, Violet Madison Nash.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, who also served as a correspondent on “The Voice” for several years, shares 16-year-old Violet with her ex-husband, The Dream.

The pair got married in 2009 but got divorced in 2011. Milian has now been married to French singer Matt Pokora since 2020 and has started a family with him, welcoming sons Isaiah, six, and Kenna, five.

Since exchanging vows, Milian has resided in Paris with her family.

Christina Milian and Lookalike Daughter Enjoy Day Out in Paris

In an Instagram post shared yesterday, on July 9, Milian uploaded a carousel that documented her day bonding with Violet.

In the first slide, the “Dip It Low” hitmaker was captured standing outside the art exhibition Palais de Tokyo.

Keeping it casual, the 44-year-old mom-of-three wore a loose-fitting button-up jumpsuit with short sleeves. Milian sported her brunette locks down and opted for a pair of shades and an over-the-shoulder handbag.

She accessorized with a small necklace and earrings while keeping her nails short.

While holding on to a hand fan, Milian gazed to her left as she was photographed in front of an advertisement for the exhibition.

In the following pic, Milian and Violet posed for a smiley selfie in front inside the exhibition for Pomellato, a collection of luxury jewelry.

Like her mother, Violet was also captured outside the Palais de Tokyo in the same location. Wearing her hair in long braids, she teamed her ensemble with jeans, a belt with a long tassel, and an over-the-shoulder handbag.

Inside the gallery, Milian filmed herself in the mirror, where Violet could be seen joining her for a selfie.

“Bestie Time with Princess V @pomellato exhibit at @palaisdetokyo aka her trying to convince me I should buy her every piece of jewelry she set eyes on,” Milian wrote in her caption.

‘Looking Just Like her Mama’

As Violet continues to grow up in front of our eyes, fans of Milian are certain she is morphing into her beautiful mother.

“Your mini me,” one user wrote.

“She’s soooo pretty just like you,” another person shared.

“So beautiful, Violet definitely your twin!!” a third remarked.

“Violet is soo grown up. Looking just like her mama,” a fourth said.

“Twins,” a fifth fan shared, adding the red heart emoji.

Christina Milian Describes Motherhood as ‘Greatest Gift’

In May, Milian honored Mother’s Day with an emotional tribute to her children and her own mom, Carmen.

“Being a mother has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. To raise children with love, while having been raised by an incredible mother myself, is something I never take for granted,” she wrote.

“Today I’m celebrating the beauty of family, unconditional love, and the women who hold everything together. Even when there are challenges you step up and don’t back down.”