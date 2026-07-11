RHOP Star Stacey Rusch Marries Ex-Husband Again After Rekindling Their Romance

Stacey Rusch has officially found her way back to the man she once called her husband.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star celebrated a new chapter in her love story by marrying ex-husband Thiemo Rusch once again.

Stacey Looked Stunning

On Saturday, July 11, Stacey shared photos from the couple’s elegant wedding celebration on Instagram, revealing they had renewed the vows they first exchanged in 2007.

“My happily ever after, part two! 🤍🤍,” Stacey captioned the post.

“Love is everlasting! We renewed the vows we took in 2007 and our hearts are full. The past made us stronger. The future brings us so much joy!”

She also added the hashtags “#GODisgood” and “#liebe.”

The wedding photos showed the couple smiling together throughout the ceremony as they celebrated with family and loved ones.

Stacey looked radiant in a classic white bridal gown while Thiemo coordinated in formal wedding attire, marking a joyful milestone after years of ups and downs.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with messages of congratulations and support.

“She does look stunning. I’m happy for them and their daughter that they could come back together. That is beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another simply commented, “So happy for Stacey.”

Stacey Recently Confirmed Her Ex Moved Back In

The wedding comes just months after Stacey confirmed that she and Thiemo had rekindled their relationship following their divorce.

Speaking to PEOPLE in February, the reality star shared how grateful she was for the unexpected second chance.

“My ex-husband and I are dating, and it feels really, really like this incredible blessing to be able to have a second chance with someone that you’ve known for 20 years, the father of your child, one of your best friends on this earth,” she said. “Thank God that we have a second chance. So we’re just navigating that as best as we can.”

She also revealed that Thiemo had moved back into the family home she shares with their daughter, Arabella.

“We’re all back together right where we belong,” Stacey said.

Their reconciliation became a major storyline when “The Real Housewives of Potomac” returned for Season 10.

“As crazy as it sounds, I am back with my husband,” Stacey told producers during the supersized season premiere. “Do you see this glow? I’m really happy.”

She explained that the couple reconnected during a family Christmas vacation to Mexico that they had planned for the sake of their daughter while their divorce proceedings were still underway.

According to Stacey, they received official confirmation that their divorce had been finalized while they were on that very trip.

“We were notified that we were, in fact, officially divorced while we were on vacation,” she recalled in a confessional. “We just looked at each other. I think we both knew it wasn’t the end of us. We had to give each other another try.”

Although castmate Ashley Darby later questioned whether the divorce had ever legally gone through because she couldn’t find public records, Stacey maintained that the marriage had absolutely ended before the reconciliation began.

“And now that the divorce is final and we found our way back to each other, we’re going with the flow right now,” Stacey said. “And the flow feels good.”

She later summed up the reunion with a simple reflection that now feels especially fitting following their wedding.

“It feels good to be back together,” she said. “And we have just fallen right back into the step of things.”

Now, after rebuilding their relationship, Stacey and Thiemo have officially begun their next chapter together—proving that sometimes love really does deserve a second chance.