Amy Schumer Shows Off C-Section Scar While Sharing New Bikini Weight Loss Photo

Amy Schumer is continuing to embrace her body with honesty and humor.

The comedian and actress gave fans a candid update on Friday, July 10, when she shared a mirror selfie to her Instagram Stories.

Wearing a cream-colored bikini, Schumer proudly showed off not only her ongoing weight-loss journey but also her C-section scar, pairing the image with an empowering message.

Schumer Wows in the Bikini

“C section peaking out saying yeah I’m a warrior,” she wrote across the photo.

The post was another example of Schumer’s openness about motherhood and the lasting physical reminders that come with it.

The “Trainwreck” star welcomed her son, Gene Atell Fischer, with ex-husband Chris Fischer in May 2019 after a pregnancy she has repeatedly described as extremely difficult.

Schumer has previously spoken in detail about the complications she experienced during both her pregnancy and delivery.

Appearing on the “Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast” later in 2019, she recalled that her C-section was far more complicated than expected because of her endometriosis, according to E! News.

“I was throwing up through the first hour of my c-section. It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half — mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis,” she explained. “That was really scary.”

Despite the difficult experience, Schumer said becoming a mother made everything worthwhile.

“I had a fresh c-section, which had complications, [but] I was just so happy,” she said. “I mean, other than just having a baby, which a couple of people told me the day you give birth is the best day of your life, and that was true for me, but that relief.”

Schumer Gets Real About Motherhood

Motherhood continues to be a central part of Schumer’s life and social media presence.

Earlier this year, she marked Gene’s seventh birthday with a series of heartfelt Instagram Stories documenting the celebration, according to PEOPLE.

“This women just threw her first bday party as a single mom,” she wrote alongside a smiling selfie that showed off face paint from the festivities.

Another photo featured Schumer posing with two close friends.

“When your friends are family,” she captioned the image.

Her mother, Sandra Schumer, also appeared in several photos from the celebration, while Gene’s face was covered with emojis to protect his privacy.

The birthday party included a colorful cake reading “Happy 7th Birthday Gene,” along with a variety of animal encounters.

Schumer has long been candid about both the joys and emotional challenges of raising her son.

Schumer Bravely Opens Up About the Struggles

Back in 2022, she shared an honest reflection on motherhood alongside a photo of herself and Gene riding a red toy motorcycle, per TODAY.

“Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to,” Schumer wrote.

She continued, “Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!”

Over the years, Schumer has built a reputation for speaking openly about topics many celebrities avoid, from pregnancy complications and endometriosis to body image and parenting.