Hallmark Star Shares Difficult Health Update Amid Cancer Battle — ‘I Just Want It To Be Over’

After nearly a year of intense treatment for stage three breast cancer, longtime Hallmark actress and director Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe shared the “next chapter” of her journey via social media, vulnerably admitting, “This one has been a hard pill to swallow…excuse the pun.”

“I think after you go through fire you just want it to be over with,” Lowe continued in the caption of a selfie video she posted on July 12, 2026. “But…..it’s crucial that it doesn’t come back.”

When Lowe’s cancer was discovered in the fall of 2025, it had already spread to her lymph nodes, requiring months of chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, and 15 rounds of radiation. Now, because of her lymph node involvement, Lowe said her medical team has to “be extremely aggressive” to ensure the cancer doesn’t return.

Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe is Trying to Focus on Gratitude Moving Forward

In the caption of her post, Lowe shared, “My oncologist and I don’t always see eye to eye on everything but he always listens to me. And in this case I know he’s doing everything to prevent a recurrence.”

Lowe, who was seen most recently in the May Hallmark movie “All’s Fair in Love & Mahjong,” went into greater detail in her selfie video, first reviewing all the treatment she’s already been through, including 16 rounds of chemotherapy (four infusions of Adriamycin and Cytoxan, and 12 of Taxol), a double mastectomy, auxiliary node removal, and 15 rounds of radiation.

Noting that she wished she could simply say “bye, bye, cancer” now that those interventions are complete, Lowe said her oncologist has come up with a next phase of medications, including Tamoxifen, a “hormone therapy used to treat hormone receptor-positive breast cancer,” per the Cleveland Clinic, and an oral form of chemo.

Lowe also said she’d just had her first Lupron injection, which aims to decrease testosterone levels, and described it as “a tough pill to swallow, just because I don’t want to put any more stuff in my body.” But the “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” star said the medications will help her go into early menopause.

“I kind of thought I already was, but my doctor is aggressive in his approach to make sure that I am because I’m ER/PR positive,” Lowe shared, referring to her cancer being Estrogen Receptor-Positive (ER) and Progesterone Receptor Positive (PR).

“So….the story isn’t over,” Lowe wrote in her caption. “More growth, new chapters and a call to get back into therapy which is crucial when you’re on a health journey. Thank god for my family, friends and work. I have SO much positive joy in my life. If you want someone to hold your hand through this and you’re feeling like I do. I’m here. Inch by inch. Day by day. We overcome.”

Fans Rally Around Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe as She Enters ‘New Chapter’

Getty Ashley Williams and Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe attend Hallmark Channel’s Countdown To Christmas Celebration in November 2023.

Lowe’s fans and friends have followed and supported her journey ever since she first opened up about her diagnosis in October. They continued to rally around her after she shared her latest health update.

One wrote, “Sending you so much love as you move into this next phase of your life cancer journey. You continue to amaze me with your willingness to share what you are going through and your positive spirit! Know that you are loved and prayed for every day!”

Another shared, “Love you Crystal…as challenging as it is to start on the next phase of your journey. I know you’ll remain determined & positive in your head on approach to taking each day as it comes and meet each one with energy & spirit! Sending hugs and much love to you. We will all be here for you to buoy you up when you need it. You look lovely. You got this girl❤️🙌🔥😍❤️🙌🔥😍”

“Of course we are still following your journey,” somone else assured Lowe. “You will handle this next step with the same strength and grace you’ve shown in the past. We are all here for you and ❤️ you!!!”