Christmas Cheer Takes Over With Festive Favorites & Heartwarming Romance on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — July 13

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Monday, July 13. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘Falling Like Snowflakes’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): With the grudging help of her ex, Teagan is determined to capture a photograph of the elusive 12-sided snowflake in the local mountains. They soon find themselves seeking safety in the eye of an oncoming storm and making a new and unexpected connection.

Starring Rebecca Dalton and Marcus Rosner.

“Falling Like Snowflakes” premiered on June 29, 2024.

‘Christmas Town’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Lauren Gabriel leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. But an unforeseen detour to the charming town of Grandon Falls has her discover unexpected new chapters – of the heart and of family – helping her to embrace, once again, the magic of Christmas.

Starring Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon and Beth Broderick.

“Christmas Town” premiered on December 1, 2019.

‘Cross Country Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Former classmates Lina and Max are traveling home for the holidays, until a storm hits and they have to work together to make it home in time, no matter the mode of transportation.

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt.

“Cross Country Christmas” premiered on December 12, 2020.

‘A Cozy Christmas Inn’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Real estate exec, Erika, travels to Alaska during the holidays to acquire a B&B, only to discover it’s owned by her ex. Soon she is falling in love with the town and quite possibly him.

Starring Jodie Sweetin and David O’Donnell.

“A Cozy Christmas Inn” premiered on October 28, 2022.

‘Christmas Under The Stars’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When Nick, a career-focused investment banker, is fired from his high-powered firm at Christmastime, he takes a job at a Christmas tree lot owned by a warmhearted widower. There, he meets Julie, an astronomy teacher who’s always looked to the stars for hope. As the Christmas spirit washes over him — and he begins falling for Julie — the once self-centered Nick discovers the joy of helping others.

Starring Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser and Clarke Peters.

“Christmas Under The Stars” premiered on November 16, 2019.

‘A Glenbrooke Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Longing to be accepted for herself and not just her wealth, an heiress heads to the small town of Glenbrooke, where she discovers the joys of a simple Christmas, community, and maybe even love.

Starring Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo.

“A Glenbrooke Christmas” premiered on December 12, 2020.