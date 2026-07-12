Jesse Metcalf Makes Fans Swoon With ‘John Tucker Must Die’ Announcement Ahead of Hallmark Return

The 20th anniversary of “John Tucker Must Die” has actor Jesse Metcalf feeling nostalgic. Metcalf has made an announcement to celebrate the hit rom-com that left fans swooning over him ahead of his return to Hallmark.

Jesse Metcalf Makes ‘John Tucker Must Die’ Announcement

In an Instagram share, Metcalf posed in his John Tucker basketball jersey to mark two decades since the movie hit theaters. A carousel of photos of Metcalf in the jersey made up the post, and he used the caption to explain why he was rocking it.

“🏀 Feels like yesterday. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of John Tucker Must Die I’m releasing a limited-edition, hand-signed Kodiaks basketball jersey,” he wrote.

Metcalf explained that he would sign each jersey and that they can only be purchased for the next three weeks. Those interested can get one of the jerseys at jessemetcalfe.store.

“Whether you’ve been a fan since the movie came out or just discovered it, this is a chance to own a piece of movie history. Limited quantity available – Grab yours now before the clock runs out. ⏰,” the actor ended his announcement.

Fans filled up the comments to swoon over the hunky actor. “20 years!? You look the same!” said a fan. Another fan added, “He still got it‼️💪🏽”

@realjessemetcalfe childhood crush growing up ❤️” gushed one fan. A different fan stated, “That’s cool you still look exactly the same bro.🔥👏” while another expressed, “The guns! 💪🏾🔥.”

Other fans shared their love for “John Tucker Must Die” and couldn’t believe the movie came out two decades ago. Many mentioned the infamous moment in the film where Metcalf’s character rocked a red thong while playing basketball.

“John Tucker Must Die” also starred Sophia Bush, Brittany Snow, Ashanti, Arielle Kebbel, and Penn Badgley. The teen romantic comedy followed Kate (Snow), Beth (Bush), Carrie (Kebbel), and Heather (Ashanti) as they sought revenge on high school jock and womanizer John Tucker (Metcalf).

Jesse Metcalf Returns To Rom Coms

Metcalf has gone back to his romantic comedy roots in more ways than once recently. Along with the milestone anniversary of “John Tucker Must Die”, Metcalf had a new movie hit Roku and will make his Hallmark return in August.

It’s been a few years since fans saw Metcalf in a romantic comedy film, but that all changed on July 7 when his movie “Summer Sparks” dropped on the Roku Channel. Metcalf plays a single father who decides to attend summer camp with his son, where he meets a single mom. The movie also stars actress Kathryn Davis.

Metcalf recently sang the praises of his “Summer Sparks” cast as he shared moments from the movie.

“When you’re making a romantic comedy, they always talk about this intangible thing called “chemistry.” Well this cast definitely had it! So if you’re looking a rom-com that will touch your heart, make you laugh and want to fall in love, check out SUMMER SPARKS streaming now on @therokuchannel 💜,” he wrote as his caption.

That’s not the only summer rom-com Metcalf is starring in. On August 8, he returns to Hallmark in the film, “Absolutely Devoted to You Saturday” with Kimberley Sustad.

Metcalf last appeared on Hallmark in 2021 when he played Trace on the original series “Chesapeake Shores”. The actor was part of the show for four seasons. Metcalf left the show at the beginning of Season 5 due to creative differences and a desire for career growth.