Lorenzo Lamas Reveals the Unexpected Matchmaker Behind His Romance With Heather Locklear

Lorenzo Lamas is crediting something bigger than coincidence for bringing him back to Heather Locklear. The Daily Mail reported on Sunday, June 12, that the two were spotted walking hand in hand through LAX, and while making their way through the crowd, Lamas opened up to a videographer about how their romance had come back around after more than 40 years apart.

How Lamas and Locklear Found Their Way Back to Each Other

Getty Heather Locklear Lorenzo Lamas

“The universe happened!” he said when asked what led to their reunion. Asked who made the first move, Lamas pointed to an unlikely source. “I guess the promoter that booked us on the same event,” he said.

When asked whether their connection sparked while working the convention circuit together, he offered a specific memory. “It was in Buffalo, New York, last Thanksgiving,” he said.

Their reunion didn’t happen all at once. The duo was first linked last November, when they were spotted together at a dinner party in New York City. From there, they reconnected again on New Year’s Eve at Barry’s Steakhouse in Las Vegas, as per Fox News Digital.

By April, they were ready to step out publicly as a couple, greeting fans side by side at the Chiller Theatre Expo.

Page Six reported that Lamas made the relationship official on X around the same time, sharing a throwback photo from their 1983 shoot with a message that read, in part, “Love is patient, Love is kind… It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Corinthians 13:4-7.”

Lamas Opens Up About Finding Love the Second Time Around

In a separate, exclusive interview with Fox News Digital in April, Lamas got candid about the long road that led him back to Locklear, describing years of “trial and error” in his search for lasting Love.

Asked whether he ever imagined this reunion happening more than four decades after they first crossed paths, he didn’t hesitate. “The short answer is no,” he said. “I mean, I’ve been through a lot of trial and error, and she is the most amazing woman that I think I’ve ever met.”

Lamas also touched on how he handles the demands of life in the spotlight, crediting time away from Hollywood for keeping him grounded. “When the pressure gets a little bit too much in Hollywood, I go on vacation,” he said. “I’ll get on my Harley and just take a ride… go up the coast and enjoy God’s nature. That’s always been my touchstone.”

Their Story Started With an Iconic Playgirl Cover Back in 1983

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Lamas and Locklear go back to the early 1980s, back when both were coming into their own as stars. Locklear had “Dynasty,” Lamas had “Falcon Crest,” and that same stretch of time put them together for a 1983 Playgirl cover shoot, Locklear in a bikini, Lamas in a Speedo, in a spread that fans still remember decades later.

Lamas revisited that shoot in a post on X. “I cannot believe that this was 43 years ago! Side note, speedos on request only,” he wrote, tagging it with #HeatherLocklear #Playgirl #80s.