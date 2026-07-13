‘Jurassic Park’ Star Sam Neill Passes Away at 78: ‘Sudden and Unexpected’

Sam Neill, who unforgettably starred in “Jurassic Park” as Dr. Alan Grant in the groundbreaking 1993 family favorite “Jurassic Park,” has passed away at 78.

Along with his many other roles, he acted in the Hallmark projects “Merlin,” a 1998 fantasy miniseries, and the 2006 follow-up “Merlin’s Apprentice.”

A statement shared to his official Instagram account calls the actor’s death “sudden and unexpected.”

The announcement starts out, “It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia.”

Whānau is a word used in New Zealand to refer to one’s family. Neill was born in Northern Ireland and moved to New Zealand in the early 1950’s.

The statement goes on, “Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.”

A cause of death is not given, but a few clues about Neill’s health are shared in a portion that reads, “The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care.”

It finishes with, “More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

Three years after gaining international fame with “Jurassic Park,” Neill appeared as Kansas Bureau of Investigation detective Alvin Dewey in the November 1996 CBS miniseries “In Cold Blood.” The show earned two Primetime Emmy nominations.

Angela Bishop Remembers Sam Neill After His Death

Almost immediately after the news broke, Australian TV host and entertainment news personality honored him by posting a photo and calling the news “devastating.” She also referred to Neill as a “legendary actor,” and told him, “Vale Sam. Than you for so many incredible performances.”

In Australia, “vale” is a respectful way of telling someone goodbye in a tribute.

Saddened fans quickly reacted to the news. One wrote, “Oh nooooo! Our beloved Sam Neil. Such a gentleman, a legend & an inspiration. A life very well lived – such a contribution. He will be remembered well. Wishing love & comfort to his whānau. Vale Sam. & thank you! 🙏❤❤❤”

Another chimed in, “One of my favourites… very very sad 😢 may he be performing up there with the best of them. Rip”

Sam Neill Previously Recreated a ‘Jurassic Park’ Scene on ‘The Graham Norton Show’

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Almost a decade ago, Neill appeared on “The Graham Norton Show” where he gamely reenacted one of the most iconic “Jurassic Park” scenes with the help of none other than “Star Wars” legend Ewan McGregor.

The scene chosen was the dramatic moment when Dr. Alan Grant presents his first dinosaur reveal, and Neill hilariously whipped off his hat and sunglasses while McGregor directed.

Did Sam Neill Have Cancer?

While Neill did battle cancer prior to his death, his family has clarified in their statement on is passing that he did not die of the disease and was “cancer free” at the end of his life.

Back in 2023, Neill told The Guardian he was being treated for stage-three blood cancer. The piece explains, “Neill first experienced swollen glands during publicity for Jurassic World Dominion in March last year and was soon diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.”

It goes on to say Neill received chemotherapy that started to fail, before transitioning to a new chemotherapy drug which he’d need to take monthly for the rest of his life, although he’d been declared cancer-free.

The report says he mused at the time, “I can’t pretend that the last year hasn’t had its dark moments. But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just pleased to be alive.”