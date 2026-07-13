Tori Spelling and Hayden Panettiere Miss Creep I.E. Aftermath Due to Emergencies

Fans hoping to meet Tori Spelling and Hayden Panettiere at a horror convention over the weekend were met with disappointing news. But it didn’t happen

Both actresses canceled their scheduled appearances at Creep I.E. Aftermath in Ontario, California. Why? The organizers announced each was dealing with an emergency.

The convention first revealed that Hayden would no longer attend the July 10–12 event, writing on Instagram, “Hayden Panettiere has an emergency and will not be able to attend this weekend. We are looking forward to her appearing at an upcoming show.”

According to People, Hayden’s representatives later clarified that the cancellation was “due to a private family matter concerning the health of an elderly relative.”

Tori Also Pulled Out at the Last Minute

Shortly afterward, organizers shared a similar update regarding Tori, announcing that she also had to withdraw from the convention because of an emergency. “Tori Spelling has an emergency and can no longer attend,” the convention wrote on Instagram while promising to announce a replacement guest.

Organizers later confirmed actress Dominique Swain and “The Sarah Connor Chronicles” star Brian Austin Green would step in to replace Hayden and Tori, respectively.

Hayden Was Scheduled for a Rare “Scream 4” Reunion

Before the cancellations, Hayden’s appearance had been promoted as a special reunion with her “Scream 4” costar Nico Tortorella.

The convention described the event as a “very rare” opportunity for fans of the 2011 horror film, making the last-minute cancellation especially disappointing for attendees. Hayden remains one of the franchise’s most recognizable stars thanks to her role as Kirby Reed, a fan-favorite character who later returned in “Scream VI.”

Hayden Recently Opened Up About Daughter Kaya

Away from the convention circuit, Hayden recently spoke about motherhood and whether her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, might follow her into Hollywood.

According to E! News, Hayden admitted she was surprised when Kaya expressed interest in acting.

“I always want to support whatever she wants to do,” Hayden said. “But I am trying to guide her towards, let’s not rush into anything. Why don’t you try a few things out and have a college experience?”

Kaya is Hayden’s daughter with former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.

Tori Has Stayed Busy With New Projects

Meanwhile, Tori has continued balancing acting, podcasting, and reality television while documenting life as a mom of five. Talk about power woman!

Tori became a household name as Donna Martin on the iconic teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210,” starring on the series throughout its original 10-season run from 1990 to 2000. She later reprised the role in the 2008 “90210” reboot and again in the 2019 meta revival “BH90210.”

Beyond acting, Tori has built a career in reality television, authoring bestselling books, and podcasting. She has starred in series including “Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood,” “True Tori,” and most recently “The Spelling Manor,” giving fans an inside look at her personal life. In recent years, she’s also become a regular on the fan convention circuit, frequently meeting longtime “90210” and horror fans.