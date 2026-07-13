TV Premiere Schedule: What’s New the Week of July 13-19, 2026

If the watchlist has been looking a little empty lately, this week’s lineup should help change that. While broadcast TV is still in its usual summer slowdown, there are plenty of new premieres arriving across streaming and cable over the next several days.

Yep, this week has a little bit of everything. From cooking competitions and home renovation shows to comedies, dramas, and reality TV, it seems like every day has at least one new premiere worth checking out. Honestly, there may not be dozens of new releases, but there are still plenty of options if the goal is finding something fresh to watch.

Note: a lot of July’s new series are premiering on streaming services since broadcast TV is in its usual summer slowdown. Here’s what the schedule is looking like this week.

Monday, July 13, 2026

Monday gets the week off to a busy start with four premieres spread across streaming and traditional TV. Let’s be real, food fans are especially getting plenty to choose from between “Hot Ones: Extra Heat” and “Pitmasters,” while dance competition fans can see the next generation of ballroom talent take the spotlight on ABC.

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Tuesday is a quieter day, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Honestly, having just a couple of premieres makes it easier to catch up before another busy midweek lineup.

“The Real Wolf of Wall Street” (2026) premieres on Paramount+.

premieres on Paramount+. “Homestead Rescue: Intervention” premieres at 7:00pm ET on Discovery Channel.

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Wednesday looks like one of the biggest premiere days of the week. Yep, whether the mood is a thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy, a new reality series, or home renovation inspiration, it seems like there’s something for almost everyone.

“Ride or Die” premieres on Prime Video.

premieres on Prime Video. “Lucky” (2026) premieres on Apple TV+.

premieres on Apple TV+. “Nation’s Dumbest” premieres at 8:00pm ET on FOX.

premieres at 8:00pm ET on FOX. “Worst Yard on the Block” premieres at 9:00pm ET on HGTV.

Thursday, July 16, 2026

There may only be one premiere on Thursday, but it’s one that comedy fans have likely been waiting for. Let’s be real, Will Ferrell’s new sports-comedy series has the potential to become one of the week’s biggest talking points.

“The Hawk” premieres on Netflix.

Friday, July 17, 2026

Friday wraps up the workweek with two Netflix releases. Honestly, many fans have been counting down to “Heartstopper Forever,” making it one of the most anticipated releases of the week. At the same time, “The East Palace” gives viewers another brand-new series to add to the watchlist.

“Heartstopper Forever,” a feature-length finale film that concludes the “Heartstopper” series, premieres on Netflix.

a feature-length finale film that concludes the series, premieres on Netflix. “The East Palace” premieres on Netflix.

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Sometimes a slower day isn’t a bad thing. It gives everyone a chance to catch up on everything released earlier in the week before Sunday’s final premiere arrives.

No new TV premieres are scheduled.

Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sunday closes out the week with a new addition to the “Maine Cabin Masters” franchise. For anyone who enjoys renovation shows, it’s a nice way to wrap up the week’s lineup.

“Maine Cabin Masters: All In“ premieres at 9:00pm ET on HGTV.

What TV Shows to Watch This Week

While July may not have the packed TV calendar that comes with the fall season, there’s still plenty to look forward to over the next several days. Yep, streaming services continue to lead the way with new originals, while cable and broadcast networks are adding a handful of notable premieres throughout the week.

Honestly, whether the plan is to laugh with “The Hawk,” finally watch “Heartstopper Forever,” or discover a brand-new favorite, it seems like there’s no shortage of fresh options. Let’s be real, that’s always a good problem to have.