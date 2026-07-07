‘Maine Cabin Masters’ Face Biggest Challenge Yet with ‘All Inn’

“Maine Cabin Masters” first debuted back in 2017, following the exploits of master builder Chase Morrill, wife Sarah, sister Ashley Morrill-Eldridge and the crew at the Kennebec Cabin Company. Viewers loved it, with the series racking up big ratings as the gang demonstrating their skill at restoring run-down old cabins into gorgeous retreats.

“The cabins are so important to the families who call us for help,” said Morrill in a press release at the time of the series’ debut. “We breathe new life into these cherished retreats, so their owners can continue making memories with loved ones for decades to come.”

Now, Morrill is returning with a new spinoff series for HGTV that represents his biggest challenge to date.

Chase and Sarah Morrill Are Aspiring Innkeepers

Magnolia Network Chase and Sarah Morill in ‘Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn.’

Chase Morrill and wife Sarah have purchased a lakeside building that was once a bed and breakfast, but has falled into deep disrepair.

Their efforts to restore the property and transform it into a charming Maine inn will be the focus of an upcoming reality show, “Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn.”

According to the logline for the six-episode series, Morrill and the Kennebec crew will be taking on the biggest project they’ve ever faced.

The Morrills have long had a dream of opening their own inn, and this new series will document that process in all its grueling glory.

Magnolia Network Scene from ‘Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn.’

This Project ‘Feels Different’

For Morrill, this renovation is unlike anything they’ve attempted previously.

“Our crew has been involved in so many exciting projects over the years, but this one feels different,” he says. “Getting to collaborate on and develop our own space, a space that Sarah and I have dreamed of for so long, is special.”

A Sprawling Nine-Bedroom Estate

Magnolia Network Renovation during ‘Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn.’

As viewers will quickly understand, renovating a cabin is a completely different project than renovating a massive nine-bedroom estate situated on a 12-acre lakefront lot.

“In addition to renovating existing spaces, the team must build three new cabins from the ground up, all while racing to complete the project in less than a year,” the logline continues. “As the project takes shape, unexpected setbacks and tight deadlines add pressure as the team prepares the property to welcome its first guests.

When Does ‘Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn’ Debut?

Magnolia Network The Kennebec Cabins crew in ‘Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn.’

The first episode of “Maine Cabin Masters” premieres on Saturday, July 19 on HGTV. Episodes will air a week later on Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ Magnolia Network.

The series premiere is is titled “We We Bought an Inn,” and will chronicle the beginning of this epic project.

“The Cabin Masters get to work transforming a historic Maine bed and breakfast into a new vacation destination in just nine months,” notes the episode’s synopsis. “Work begins in the lounge and library, but a major setback emerges when rot is discovered behind the fireplace, jeopardizing both the schedule and their intricate hand-painted tiles.”

In subsequent episodes, the team will battle rot, ants and weather while updating old bathrooms, battle with pesky porcupines while renovating the barn, transform what was once a caretaker’s quarters into a commercial kitchen and turn the dated common room into a sleek and stylish new lobby.