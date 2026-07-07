Guy Fieri Returns With World Cup-Inspired ‘Guy’s Grocery Games’ Tournament Featuring 8 All-Star Chefs

Food Network is sending viewers on a culinary trip around the world with a brand-new twist on one of its biggest food TV competition shows. Guy Fieri is back to host “Guy’s Grocery Games: Global Games,” a World Cup-inspired tournament that premieres on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at 9:00pm ET on Food Network.

This time around, the chefs will represent different global cuisines as they compete through the tournament for a $50,000 grand prize, according to Food Network. Honestly, if you’re already a fan of “Guy’s Grocery Games,” this feels like a fun way to shake things up while still keeping everything people love about the original series. Yep, Flavortown is going international.

8 Accomplished Chefs Will Represent Global Cuisines

According to an Instagram post (seen above) shared by Food Network on July 7, the competition will see “eight all-star chefs put their global cooking skills to the test as the race for $50,000 begins.”

The network also shared the simple but fitting caption:

“The world has arrived in Flavortown ‼️🌎🍽️”

The lineup features chefs representing cuisines from across the globe.

It seems like Food Network intentionally put together a group with a mix of familiar competition veterans and chefs known for showcasing authentic global flavors. Honestly, that’s part of what makes this tournament stand out from a typical cooking competition. Instead of everyone cooking the same style of food, each chef brings their own culinary perspective to the kitchen.

Guy & Hunter Fieri Will Lead the Competition

Getty Hunter Fieri and Guy Fieri attend Kentucky Derby 2025

Of course, it wouldn’t be “Guy’s Grocery Games” without Guy Fieri at the center of the action. This time, he’ll be joined once again by his son, Hunter Fieri, with the pair serving as the competition’s “master of ceremonies.”

Meanwhile, Chef Maneet Chauhan will serve as the tournament’s judge, while “other familiar Food Network faces will act as the referees” throughout the season (per Food Network).

The tournament will unfold over five weeks before wrapping up with what Food Network is calling an epic finale on Wednesday, August 5. They also encouraged fans to settle in, saying:

“No need to pack your bags or your passport for this taste bud tour. To learn more about global cuisines and to cheer for your favorite chefs, simply find a comfy seat on your couch and tune in…”

Yep, that pretty much sums up the concept. It seems like the series is designed to celebrate international cuisines while still delivering the grocery store challenges and high-energy competition that fans have come to expect. Let’s be real, seeing chefs with completely different culinary backgrounds face off should make for some creative dishes and interesting strategy throughout the tournament.

How to Watch ‘Guy’s Grocery Games: Global Games’

“Guy’s Grocery Games: Global Games” premieres on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at 9:00pm ET on Food Network.

And bonus: if you can’t catch it live, episodes will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max and discovery+.

Honestly, Food Network seems to have found a fresh way to expand one of its most popular franchises without losing what made it successful in the first place. Between the international lineup, the World Cup-inspired format, and Guy Fieri (and Hunter Fieri) leading the action, there’s plenty for longtime fans to look forward to.

Yep, if you enjoy discovering new cuisines just as much as watching competitive cooking, this one looks like it’s worth adding to your weekly watchlist.