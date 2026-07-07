Liz McGraw Gives an Update on Her Marriage After RHORI Exit

Fresh off confirming she won’t return for Season 2 of “Real Housewives of Rhode Island,” Liz McGraw is giving fans another personal update, this time offering a heartfelt look at her marriage to husband Gerry McGraw.

Just days after announcing her departure from Bravo’s newest franchise, Liz took to Instagram on Sunday, July 5, to celebrate the couple’s wedding anniversary with a series of photos and videos from a meaningful place in their relationship.

The post gave fans a glimpse into the life she’s prioritizing as she steps away from reality television.

Liz McGraw Celebrates More Than a Decade of Marriage

Liz shared several sweet moments with Gerry, including photos of the pair standing together in the same location where they exchanged vows. Other snapshots showed them lying on a grassy hill, holding hands, smiling together, and recreating memories from their wedding day.

She paired the post with a heartfelt message reflecting on their relationship.

“Every year we come to the same spot on the hill where we tied the knot…love you more today and every day.”

She also referenced last year’s anniversary celebration, noting that the couple has now been together for more than 20 years and married since June 18, 2014.

“I wouldn’t have chosen any other people to spend it with! Love you beyond measure.”

The anniversary tribute offered a rare personal look at the couple’s relationship after weeks of heightened interest in Liz following her exit from RHORI.

Family Was at the Center of Liz’s Decision

Liz’s latest post also echoes the message she shared when announcing she would not return for Season 2.

In a statement posted on social media last week, the original RHORI cast member explained that she was stepping away to devote more time to the people and priorities closest to her.

“As filming for Season 2 begins, I have made the decision to take a step back and focus on my family, my work and my passions.”

She went on to praise her fellow cast members and expressed gratitude for the experience of helping launch Bravo’s newest “Real Housewives” franchise.

Liz joined the inaugural season alongside Jo-Ellen Tiberi, Alicia Carmody, Kelsey Swanson, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Rulla Pontarelli, and “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania, who appeared in a friend role and is great friends with Liz.

While Liz’s time on the series lasted only one season, she quickly became one of its most talked-about cast members. Throughout Season 1, she shared both emotional family moments and memorable clashes with several of her fellow Housewives before ultimately deciding to move on ahead of Season 2.

For now, though, it appears Liz is embracing a quieter chapter. Her anniversary post suggests exactly what she described in her departure announcement: spending more time with her husband and family after closing the “Real Housewives of Rhode Island” chapter.

Season 2 of the popular new Bravo series is expected to film this summer. All the other castmates from Season 1 are expected to return.