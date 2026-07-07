Milania Giudice Says ‘I’m Never Going Home’ After Spending Fourth of July With the Gorgas

The Giudice and Gorga families have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years, but Milania Giudice and Antonia Gorga reminded fans that their cousin bond remains strong.

The daughters of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga spent Fourth of July weekend together at the Jersey Shore, documenting their holiday with a series of TikTok videos that quickly caught the attention of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans. From recreating one of the franchise’s most memorable scenes to joking about delaying a medical procedure, the cousins gave followers a glimpse into their fun-filled getaway.

Milania and Antonia Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment

One of the weekend’s standout TikToks paid tribute to a classic Season 2 moment from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

In the video, Milania lip-synced one of her mom Teresa Giudice’s most memorable lines from the infamous country club confrontation with fellow original RHONJ housewife Danielle Staub, declaring, “I’m from Paterson, did you forget?”

Antonia played Danielle’s role, perfectly timing the response: “Yeah, I know.”

And in the comments, Antonia jokingly declared, “yeah babe we know.”

The playful recreation immediately brought back memories of one of the show’s most talked-about early seasons and highlighted the cousins’ shared sense of humor. Although Teresa and Melissa’s relationship has seen plenty of highs and lows throughout the years, Milania and Antonia have continued to show fans that they’re just as close as ever.

‘I’m Never Going Home’

Another TikTok from the holiday weekend showed the cousins relaxing together as Milania explained why she was still at the Shore.

“Antonia and I had a sleepover. We’re down the shore … and I was supposed to get my wisdom teeth removed today. Sorry, Mom,” Milania said.

Antonia jumped in to clarify that the procedure had simply been pushed back.

“It’s scheduled for tomorrow now,” she said.

Milania then admitted she wasn’t quite ready for the weekend to end.

“I couldn’t get enough. This tends to happen too often. I’m having so much fun, and then I’m like, ‘I’m never going home. Never.'”

The videos offered fans another reminder that, despite the highly publicized family tensions that have played out over the years on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” the next generation continues to make memories together no matter what the latest headlines say.

What About RHONJ Season 15?

As Bravo fans know, both Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are currently filming Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” The longtime castmates are returning alongside Dolores Catania, while several newcomers have joined the series as Bravo reshapes the cast following the extended hiatus after Season 14.

Although Bravo has yet to reveal exactly how the new season will unfold or an expected air date, Milania and Antonia’s Fourth of July reunion is a reminder that the cousins have maintained their close relationship through the years. With cameras rolling once again, many fans will be watching to see whether their family dynamic makes its way back onto the show.