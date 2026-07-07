Beloved Bravo Star Reveals Her Plans to Have Kids After ‘Glorious’ Wedding

Fans have gotten to adore and love Bravo’s “Below Deck” star Aesha Scott ever since she made her debut on the series’ spinoff “Below Deck Mediterranean” season 4 in 2019, where she worked as a second stew.

Since then, Scott has continued to climb the yachting ranks, becoming a Chief Stew on “Below Deck Down Under” alongside before returning to the Med for seasons 9 through 11 with Captain Sandy Yawn. The current season follows the crew as they sail around Dubrovnik, Croatia.

However, with Scott recently getting married to her husband, Scott Dobson, will the reality star put her career aside to welcome kids?

Aesha Scott Opens up About Having Kids With Husband Scott Dobson

Getty Aesha Scott attends the New Zealand Television Awards 2023 at Viaduct Events Centre‎ on December 05, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Aesha Scott wrapped up filming for the current season of “Below Deck Med” season 11 in late fall of 2025, which not only sees Scott back in action as chief stew but also has returning stars Nathan Gallagher back as Bosun and Joe Bradley as deckhand for yet another unforgettable charter season.

After the charter season, Scott married Scott Dobson in an intimate wedding ceremony in their homeland of New Zealand in March this year. Now, fans are wondering whether the couple is discussing the next chapter of their lives together, including the possibility of having children.

Scott opened up to Bravo Insider in June about the couple’s plans for kids, sharing an honest answer about how she plans to balance parenthood with a globe-trotting career.

“You just cannot be a parent and be completely present in your job,” she shared. “[Especially] a job like yachting, where it’s so all-encompassing at the same time. And I don’t want to do that,” she added.

Scott continued, “I just don’t know when that next chapter’s going to start. It’s still unknown. But, Scott’s so ready, he’s like, ‘If you could get pregnant yesterday, I’d be so happy.'”

Scott’s work in the yachting industry is important to her, but she told the outlet that if the couple does welcome children, she knows she will have to adjust her career once she becomes a mother.

“We’d love to travel as well. So until the kids have to be settled at school somewhere, we want to keep being on the move, cart them along with us. We’ll take turns who’s gonna be the primary parent, depending on what’s going on,” she stated. “That’s the goal. That’s the goal.”

Maybe Scott can get a few tips from her former co-star, Gael Cameron, who is currently navigating parenthood with Gallagher as they raise their son, Kayden. The couple has given fans a glimpse into their experience on the current season of “Below Deck Med.”

Scott Reflects on Her ‘Glorious Wedding Day’

As previously mentioned, Scott married her husband, Scott Dobson, whom she first met in high school, in a beautiful ceremony at Ōmahanui, an events venue located near the couple’s hometown of Tauranga, New Zealand, on March 7.

“I have such a beautiful tribe of overseas friends, who are such a huge part of my life but who have never met my family or seen my hometown and country,” she told People about their wedding location. “I knew looking around and seeing their faces [at the wedding] would be so strange in the most beautiful way ever,” she added.

Scott later shared several photos of the couple’s wedding day on Instagram, including loved-up snapshots of the newlyweds embracing, with Scott wearing a stunning strapless white gown and Dobson dressed in a cream suit and bolo tie. She also shared a photo of the couple kissing at the altar with the venue’s stunning backdrop behind them, and a close-up of her unique wedding band.

“OH MY GOODNESS GRACIOUS, WHAT A DAY!!!! Our glorious wedding day!!!!!! And what a day it was!” She captioned her carousel.

Scott also opened up to People about her and Dobson’s future baby plans. Like her conversation with Bravo Insider, the reality star and her husband are focusing on their careers at the moment.

“I’m in such a fun space of momentum where doors just keep opening, so I want to ride this wave, and Scott is just starting to do his pilot’s license, which will take a couple of years,” she said, adding, “He will be the most incredible father when that time comes — I’m so lucky I get to do that journey with him.”