‘Star Wars: The Experience’ Celebrates 50 Years of Star Wars

When George Lucas unleashed his epic film “Star Wars” in cinemas in 1977, few could have imagined it would launch a massive franchise. The film quickly became ridiculously profitable, spawning sequels, prequels, a sequel trilogy, countless comics, toys, and more. In 2027, “Star Wars” turns 50, and Disney isn’t letting the occasion slip by without a massive celebration. This includes the release of “Star Wars: Starfighter,” and the re-release of the 1997 Special Edition trilogy in IMAX. Disney is also launching “Star Wars: The Experience” at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Star Wars: The Experience is an all-new exhibit set to open in February 2027, so there’s still plenty of time to make travel arrangements if you want to attend the grand opening. The exhibit is spread across 18,000 square feet, where guests will encounter “large immersive moments, screen-used artifacts, and an RFID-powered experience for an interactive, personalized, and cinematic journey into the creative force behind “Star Wars” Additionally, the exhibit features “more than 70 artifacts, many of them screen-used and on view for the first time from the Lucasfilm archives, including legendary screen-used pieces such as Darth Maul’s lightsaber and Darth Vader’s costume.”

‘Star Wars: The Experience’ Offers a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Franchise

Disney The logo for Star Wars: The Experience

The museum exhibit, “Star Wars: The Experience – A Journey Through the Galaxy,” will open to the public on February 13, 2027. The exhibit is part of the 50th-anniversary celebration and was created by The Franklin Institute in collaboration with numerous partners, including Lucasfilm. “Star Wars” fans who attend the San Diego Comic-Con in July 2026 will get a first look at how the exhibit was put together. It took over four years for everything to come into place, and SDCC attendees will see this firsthand through an exclusive exhibit featuring renderings and other details of the museum exhibit in Philly.

The exhibit opens on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 4:00 pm in Room 7AB, so, with any luck, photos and videos will reveal it to fans unable to attend SDCC this year. The exhibit is moderated by none other than Ashley Eckstein, the voice actor who brought Ashoka Tano to life in multiple animated series. The museum exhibit will be interactive and include static displays of props, renderings, and more. According to StarWars.com, visitors will “get within inches of Grogu’s adorably fuzzy head,” which is reason enough for most fans to drive to Philly to check out the exhibit.

‘Star Wars’ 50th Anniversary Continues Throughout 2027

Disney/Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: Grogu figure is seen at The Mandalorian FYC Event at DGA Theater Complex in Hollywood, California on June 11, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

For those looking to visit the Franklin Institute to see the exhibit, tickets go on sale in October 2026 for members only. Non-member ticket sales begin the following month, so an existing museum membership doesn’t grant free entry. If you’re not able to head to Philly to check out the museum, you will have other opportunities. The exhibit will remain at the Franklin Institute throughout 2027, but will then take a five-year tour of North America.



Unfortunately, as of writing, no specific locations have been revealed with the announcement of “Star Wars: The Experience – A Journey Through the Galaxy.” With any luck, the tour will come to a museum near you, so those outside Pennsylvania can see a full-size speeder bike, props from “Andor,” and much more, including R2-D2, C-3PO, and Darth Vader’s armor. The museum exhibit is only one of many aspects of Disney’s plans to celebrate the franchise, so more will pop up throughout 2027 as additional events are added to the calendar.