The Reason Why Adam Sandler Called Nantucket Police 48 Hours After Officiating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Adam Sandler had a very important job at the wedding of the year, serving as the officiant at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding on July 3.

But, just a mere 48 hours later, the legendary actor made the trip to Nantucket, Mass.

So, what happened that prompted him to call the police?

Well, public safety dispatcher Chris Reynolds told the Nantucket Current that Sandler called the Nantucket Police Department’s non-emergency simply to as where he could find a pickup basketball game in the area.

“Sandler said, ‘Hey, I’m here on your island and I like to play basketball. Can you tell me where there’s a basketball court I could play on?’” Reynolds told the outlet.

And in the end, he found a game, with one of the players, Andrew Kesler, telling the Current that Sandler got out of his car and asked to join.

“Adam Sandler rolled in a car and started playing pick ups with the boys,” Kesler said. “He’s like ‘guys let me stretch I’m going to hop in.’”

What Wedding Advice Did Adam Sandler Give To Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who of course was in attendance at Swift and Kelce’s wedding, spoke a bit about the event while appearing in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, specifically reflecting on Sandler’s job as the officiant.

“Adam Sandler conducted the service there and he told me, ‘Keep kissing.’ In its simplest form. That’s a good thing,” Reid said according to the Deseret News.. “It’s hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss or your wife gives you a kiss… And make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to. Knock it out, and you won’t have any problems.”

Why Adam Sandler Served As The Officiant

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: (L-R) Sunny Sandler, Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Sadie Sandler attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Roommates” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sandler has admitted that he and his daughters are all big fans of Swift.

“Taylor is incredible. Taylor is so damn nice to my family and has always been,” the actor has said in a past interview. “My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she’s ridiculously nice to them and warm.”

But his relationship with Kelce likely led to his securing the role as their officiant. The two worked together on Sandler’s hit movie “Happy Gilmore 2,” and the actor has always been very complimentary of the tight end’s abilities.

“Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell,” Sandler previously told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say.”

So, they picked him to officiate.

“Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man,” read a statement sent to People. “The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.”

And with that, Sandler reportedly sang a song for Swift and Kelce, with TMZ saying that it was “humorous yet touching and was all about their love.”