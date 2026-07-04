Which A-List Actor Officiated Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding?

It’s finally happened! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally married after months of speculation. They married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden with hundreds of A-listers; and one of them officiated their wedding. A release just became available to the public and it turns out, Adam Sandler officiated the Kelce and Swift wedding.

The pair married in Christian Dior Haute Couture looks surrounded by 1,000 friends, family, and celebrities. Along with Sandler, other stars like Karlie Kloss, Camila Cabello, and Dakota Johnson arrived to the same venue. They all were there to see Swift and Kelce wed at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and to top it off, as we said, a legendary comedic actor officiated it all!

Adam Sandler Officiated The Trayvis Wedding

Getty Adam Sandler.

There was a release sent to People. It read: “Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.”

Sandler was seen headed to Madison Square Garden by fans literally hours prior.

Along with Sandler, an array of celebrities were seen en route to the venue in formal wear like Swift’s besties pop singer Ed Sheeran, model Gigi Hadid, actress and writer Lena Dunham, and more.

However, hearing he’s the one who officiated is news that shocked so many fans. (Sorry to rapper and longtime Swiftie, Flava Flav, who told People in 2025: “Hopefully, if I have my license in time, I want to be the one officiating the wedding.”)

This is reportedly the first time the Wedding Singer star has ever officiated a wedding.

Sandler Has Been Longtime Pals with Both Swift & Kelce

Getty Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Sandler, along with his wife of over 20 years, Jackie Sander, as well as their daughters Sunny Sandler and Sadie Sandler, have been fans of Swift’s for years now.

Not only did the family attend quite a few concerts for the Eras Tour, but they’ve had a very sweet bond throughout it all. He even said on the New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce via Today Show how wonderful Swift is, saying, “What a girl! She means so much to our house.”

Adam even adores Kelce, specifically writing the Kansas City Chiefs player a cameo for the sequel to Happy Gilmore. (Sandler and Julie Bowen reprised their roles for the sequel Happy Gilmore 2, nearly 30 years after the release of the first film. Other stars who made cameos include Eminem, Bad Bunny, Kid Cudi, and more!)

But their bond goes beyond the movie set!

“Travis is such a gentle, nice guy,” Adam said to Entertainment Tonight in 2025. “He’s like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say.”