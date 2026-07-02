The Guests Invited To Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are rumored to be hosting their wedding at Madison Square Garden soon. But who is actually attending?

The billionaire singer is reportedly getting married to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on Friday at the iconic venue. There’s been a lot of furious reporting about the event, but who is actually going to be in attendance? Here’s what we know about the guest list.

Disney’s leadership apparently will be there. A group of the company’s executives secured the coveted invitation, several sources told Variety. That group includes Bob Iger, who previously served as its CEO and now serves as a senior advisor. Also reportedly invited is David Greenbaum, who oversees Disney’s live‑action division and 20th Century Studios, as well as Dana Walden, who serves as Disney’s president and chief creative officer. Other guests who made the list are AMC Theatres chief Adam Aron, as well as a legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

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Some of her music collaborators are also expected to be in attendance, such as Jack Antonoff, Max Martin, Aaron Dessner and Shellback. The guest list also includes country artists; Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, and Kane Brown all received invites, Variety reported.

But those aren’t the only people who were reportedly asked to be there for Swift’s big day. Major celebrities are expected to be there.

Variety speculated that Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, Haim, Ed Sheeran, and Ice Spice were all likely invited. Odds are Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also asked to come, but the couple is notoriously picky when it comes to their public outings.

Harry Styles, who dated the singer for a brief stint, also received an invitation, however he is on tour right now and unable to make it, sources told Variety. But his fiancée Zoe Kravitz is expected to be there.

It isn’t surprising that so many guests are related to her business ventures. For instance, Disney paid $75 million to acquire the rights for streaming her “The Eras Tour” concert film, Forbes reported. The company will also presumably promote her “Toy Story 5” theme song with an Oscar campaign. AMC also partnered with Swift’s team to make her live performance movie the highest‑grossing concert film ever with $267 million worldwide.

More than a dozen insiders told Variety that several high-profile guests have been “flying blind,” given the lack of information about the wedding’s theme or attire. Several were simply instructed to be in New York City by the morning of July 3 and wait for additional guidance. Digital invites also reportedly came with NDAs.

Before the big event, a rehearsal dinner is taking place at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Page Six reported. That event will be attended by around 100 of their close family and friends. We also previously reported that Swift and Kelce donated $26 million to 20 nonprofits just ahead of their big day. Other details about the event were revealed by an internal New York Police Department planning memo journalists obtained.