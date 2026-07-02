‘It’s a Love Story’: Revisiting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance Ahead of Their MSG Wedding

“It’s a love story, baby, just say, yes.”

So, the D-day is here when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be getting married at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday.

After three years of a romance that could easily overshadow any fairytale, the girl who once said she’d even marry the love of her life with paper rings is finally tying the knot. And what a timing it is (more on that later)!

Ahead of the “Lover” singer’s most anticipated (still presumably) wedding on the eve of Independence Day on Friday, it’s high time we recall the time when it all started — with a public plea on social media.

It All Started With a Friendship Bracelet

What screams ‘Taylor Swift’ more than her enviable music catalog —her friendship bracelets. And her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end started with friendship bracelets, or the lack thereof. The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker’s first brush with the football star took place when he attended one of the pop star’s shows at the Chiefs’ stadium at Arrowhead in early July 2023.

Like everyone else, Kelce wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet. Only his bracelet carried his phone number. However, he failed to give her the same, which later led him to reflect on what might have led Swift to refuse his move.

Speaking on his “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, the Chiefs star shared, “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she songs. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” before adding, “But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Nevertheless, his perseverance definitely left a mark on Swift, which led to…

Taylor Swift Attending the First Chiefs Game in September 2023

Up till the game, Swift was mostly an Eagles supporter. However, for that fall game in Kansas City, MO, something shifted. Swift was seen trading the Eagles’ green for the Chiefs’ bright red. Coincidence? Not so much!

The NFL fandom watched that day as Swift cheered for the home team notching a perfect win against the visiting Chicago Bears. Cherry on top? She was sitting right beside Mama Kelce.

While at this point, this was the first time the fans got to know anything about their connection, the Grammy winner shared in her candid interview for Time that they were already dating then.

Swift shared, “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” before adding, “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

And remember that day when she left the Arrowhead with Kelce in a bright red convertible?

Taylor and Travis’ First Couple Image

Throughout October of 2023, Swift and Kelce strutted around the Big Apple holding hands and going for date nights. They also made a surprise cameo appearance at the “Saturday Night Live” Season 49 premiere.

Taylor Opens up About Her Relationship in November 2023

In November of that year, Swift finally opened up about her relationship with the Super Bowl winner.

In that interview, she basically confirmed it was Kelce’s adorable effort in giving her the friendship bracelet, subsequently failing, and finally putting her on “blast” caught her attention.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift shared. Love definitely happens in mysterious ways.

Taylor Swift Cheering for the Chiefs During the 2023 Super Bowl

It was a fairytale love story all along. Even though Swift was at that time in the middle of her record-breaking “The Eras Tour,” she made sure she’d be celebrating the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win as well as the Super Bowl win in that season. For that, she even flew halfway around the world to meet her beau. Check out the image below.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated his Super Bowl win with Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kelce even gushed, “Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best baby. The absolute best.”

Travis Kelce Making a Surprise Appearance at Taylor Swift’s June 2024 Concert

After Swift, it was Kelce’s turn to support her. And that he did in the most majestic manner possible. Kelce looked dapper in a fine tuxedo when he took the stage during one of Swift’s Wembley concerts in London in June 2024.

He shared in one of the episodes of his podcast, “I initially mentioned it to Tay,” and added, “I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era?’”

Kelce continued, “I’ve seen the show enough. Might as well put me to work here. Sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.” And he was put in a segment from “The Tortured Poets Department.”

August 2025 – Part 1 – First Podcast Appearance

Well, August 2025 was momentous for the couple. After dating for two years, Swift finally made an appearance at “New Heights” podcast, where she admitted that Kelce wooing her through his “personal dating app” (read his podcast) was a romantic gesture that pleased her.

She shared, “I was like ‘if this guy isn’t crazy,’ this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.’”

August 2025 – Part 1 – ENGAGEMENT

Something the couple’s fans have been waiting for forever. In August 2025, the songstress and Kelce announced their engagement in a joint post, showcasing her massive rock.

Swift captioned her dreamy engagement post with the simple caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.”

And, now here we are. Countless stadium appearances, PDA-filled moments later, Taylor ad Travis are getting married.