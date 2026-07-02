What Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Venue Will Really Look Like (REPORT)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding celebration is continuing to generate buzz, and a new report is shedding light on what guests can expect when they arrive at the couple’s transformed venue.

While speculation swirled that the pair planned to build a castle inside New York City’s Madison Square Garden for the festivities, new details suggest those rumors are far from the truth.

Will MSG Have a Castle Inside?

According to PEOPLE, sources familiar with the preparations say the iconic venue has undergone a dramatic transformation, but there is no fairytale castle being constructed inside.

“Not a castle but it looks very special,” one source told the outlet. “They have grass, carpets and canopies, and it looks like a place where you’d get married. There’s a stage set up, but it’s special.”

Another insider was even more direct when asked about the castle rumors.

“Absolutely not,” the source said. “There’s no castle being built. Not at all.”

The venue has reportedly been undergoing an extensive overnight makeover ahead of the wedding festivities. A source previously told PEOPLE that Madison Square Garden now looks “transformed” after crews worked through the night to prepare for the event.

“I’ve never seen it look so different,” the insider added.

Although many details surrounding the wedding remain private, reports suggest the celebration will be an elaborate multi-day affair.

What We Know So Far

According to a memo obtained and reviewed by The New York Times, the former “Voice” mentor and Kelce are expected to host a rehearsal dinner Thursday evening at the Infosys Theater inside Madison Square Garden.

The event is reportedly scheduled to begin around 6 p.m., with police assigned to the venue as part of the security plan.

The memo also indicates that the main wedding celebration is expected to take place Friday, with as many as 1,000 guests anticipated to attend.

Swift, 36, and Kelce, 36, announced their engagement in August 2025, sparking months of speculation about how the global pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end would celebrate their wedding.

Since then, fans have closely followed every reported development leading up to the big day.

The Couple Is Making a Massive Donation

Ahead of the festivities, the couple also made headlines for a major charitable gesture.

A representative for Swift confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Kelce donated a combined $26 million to numerous nonprofit organizations across the United States earlier this week.

The donations benefited a wide range of organizations, including City Harvest, the Food Bank for New York City, New York Cares, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Harvesters in Kansas City, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Paisley’s The Store in Nashville, Helping Harvest in Pennsylvania, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Feeding America, the ASPCA, Grammy in the Schools and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Additional recipients included Education Through Music, Answer the Call, After-School All-Stars in New York and Cleveland, Memorial Sloan Kettering Kids, Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone and Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

While the exact décor inside Madison Square Garden remains under wraps, the latest report makes one thing clear: fans shouldn’t expect a castle.

Instead, insiders describe a carefully designed space featuring greenery, canopies and elegant touches that create the atmosphere of a one-of-a-kind wedding venue, with final details set to be revealed when the celebration officially begins.