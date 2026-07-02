Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Donate $26M to Charities Ahead of Wedding

As expectations that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will tie the knot on Friday, July 6 at NYC’s Madison Square Garden hit a fever pitch, the couple has also been busy handing out cash to some good causes.

A rep for the “Life of a Showgirl” singer told People that she and her fiancé have donated a whopping $26 million to several different charities in New York. According to Swift’s rep, the donations were made “this week.”

Several Charities Have Received Millions from the Superstar Couple

According to People, charities that have received donations from the pair include City Harvest, the Food Bank for N.Y.C., New York Cares, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Harvesters in Kansas City, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Paisley’s The Store in Nashville, Helping Harvest in Pennsylvania, Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Feeding America, ASPCA, Grammy in the Schools and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Other charitable organizations to benefit from the couple’s generosity include Education Through Music, Answer the Call, Musical Mentors, After-School All-Stars (in both New York and Cleveland), MSK (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center) Kids, Hassenfeld Children’s Hosipal at NYU Langone and Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Taylor Swift Has a Long History of Philanthropy

Over the course of her career, Swift has demonstrated a boundless generosity when it’s come to making sizable charitable donations.

That was evident during her blockbuster Eras tour, when she donated to local food banks in every city where the tour touched down. While the amounts were not disclosed, the Associated Press has estimated that her donations were responsible for providing hundreds of thousands of meals for those in need.

She’s Also Written Checks for Disaster Relief

In addition to those donations, Swift has also made timely donations to support victims of natural disasters.

In that vein, back in 2023 she donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, to help those impacted by a devastating tornado.

She’s also made hefty contributions to fund recovery efforts after hurricanes and wildfires, and donated $1 million for Louisiana flood relief.

A Commitment to Literacy and Education

Of all her charitable giving, however, Swift has shown a special interest in educational endeavors involving children, particularly with regard to literacy.

As Billboard reported while listing her various charitable contributions over the years, she first demonstrated her generosity back in 2011. That was when she made a donation of 6,000 books to the public library in her hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania. The cost of those books was estimated at $70,000.

She’s also donated $50,000 to various NYC schools, and made a $30,000 donation to an aspiring student who launched a GoFundMe effort to raise money to study mathematics at college.

Taylor Swift Sent Out ‘Swiftmas’ Presents to Help Fans Pay Off Student Loans

One of Swift’s most celebrated philanthropic efforts came in 2015, when she began to send personalized “Swiftmas” presents to fans.

Swift came across a Tumblr post from a fan named Rebekah, writing about the difficulties she was experiencing paying student loans after graduating.

Swift responded by sending her a donation of $1,989 — referencing her 2014 album, “1989.”