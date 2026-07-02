Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Send Surprise Gift to Hallmark Star’s Charity Hours Before Wedding Rehearsal

Hours before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding weekend festivities were expected to kick off in New York City, the megastar couple were focused on giving back. According to Variety, Swift and Kelce donated $26 million to 20 nonprofits in the days leading up to their reported wedding.

On July 2, 2026, Hallmark Channel actress and “Nashville 9-1-1” star Kimberly Williams-Paisley revealed one of those major donations had just been received by The Store, a Nashville-based nonprofit she and her husband, country star Brad Paisley, launched in 2020.

A post released by the couple and their charity’s Instagram account featured a photo of Swift and Kelce at their 2025 engagement and said, “We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their transformative gift to The Store. 💚 Their kindness will help more families across Middle Tennessee access fresh, healthy food with dignity and choice, and we’re honored to have their support.”

Kimberly Williams-Paisley Calls Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce ‘Couple Goals’

The post about Swift and Kelce’s generous gift to The Store concluded with, “Congratulations to Taylor and Travis on your upcoming wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness as you begin this next chapter together. Thank you for helping make a difference in the lives of our neighbors. ✨”

Williams Paisley added in the comment section, “We are beyond grateful to @taylorswift and @killatrav for this generous gift to The Store! This will go a long way toward supporting our neighbors in need in Nashville. You are both an inspiration!❤️❤️❤️”

She also shared the post to her Stories with the hashtag #couplegoals and posted Variety’s article about Swift and Kelce’s $26 million in donations to 20 charities, writing above it, “We are so grateful for your generosity @taylorswift and @killatrav! What a way to start a marriage!”

Getty Kimberly Williams-Paisley and her husband, country star Brad Paisley, in 2023.

The Store is a free grocery store that opened in 2020, allowing families in need to shop “with dignity” and get items typically not found at food pantries, like fresh produce. Its 1,000 yearly volunteers included a bunch of Hallmark Channel stars in 2025, including Williams-Paisley’s sister, actress Ashley Williams.

The Instagram account for The Store noted in its Stories on July 2 that it had been “an incredibly exciting day at The Store” and thanked Swift and Kelce for their “constant support.” Swift also made a major contribution to The Store in January, as the nonprofit was opening its second location in Nashville.

Williams-Paisley skyrocketed to fame starring in the “Father of the Bride” movies with Steve Martin and Diane Keaton, but has also starred in multiple Hallmark movies and hosts FOX’s “Farmer Needs a Wife,” along with co-starring in ABC’s “Nashville 9-1-1.”

Her country star hubby, meanwhile, joined the Hallmark family in 2025 by appearing in Hallmark’s “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas” and providing music for multiple movies last year. The country legend also has a history with Swift. He gave the star a chance to open for him on his Bonfires & Amplifiers Tour in 2008, when she was a teenage rising star, per iHeartRadio.

Where Did Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Send Their Pre-Wedding Donations?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game 3 between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to Variety, Swift and Kelce’s pre-wedding donations went to nine food banks, an animal cruelty organization, seven educational programs, and three children’s hospitals. A representative for the couple told the outlet that they donated to the following charities:

City Harvest in New York City

Food Bank For NYC

New York Cares

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Harvesters – The Community Food Network in Kansas City

The Store in Nashville

Helping Harvest in Reading, Pennsylvania

Rhode Island Community Food Bank

Feeding America

ASPCA

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Grammy In The Schools

Education Through Music in New York

Answer The Call in New York

Musical Mentors in New York

After-School All- Stars in New York

After-School All-Stars in Cleveland (where Travis grew up)

MSK Kids, the pediatric cancer program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Children & Teen and Adolescents & Young Adult (AYA) Programs at Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone

Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City

Swift and Kelce have not confirmed they’re getting married, but countless reports point to them hosting a rehearsal dinner on July 2 and a massive wedding celebration on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.