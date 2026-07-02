Lacey Chabert Dishes on Her New Christmas Movie Filmed at Disney World

With the Christmas season less than six months away, Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert is excitedly promoting her new film.

This year, the actress heads to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for a thrilling mash-up of holiday cheer and Disney wonderment.

“Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” premieres on Hallmark as part of the Countdown to Christmas celebration and Lacey Chabert can’t wait for fans to see the magic.

Lacey Chabert Spends Christmas at Disney World in Her New Film

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If any movie star loves Disney, it’s Lacey Chabert. In previous statements, she’s discussed her desire to film a Hallmark Christmas movie at the park. She could hardly contain her joy when the network pitched “Holiday Ever After” to her.

“I fell over when they called me and asked me to be a part of this,” Chabert gleefully told PEOPLE about her new holiday film. Filming another holiday film at the happiest place on earth felt like the ultimate goal.

“I truly was so excited. I was on a video call and actually fell off the screen,” the actress remembered. “It’s such a dream come true. I get so excited about every movie I have the chance to make for Hallmark. We put our hearts and souls into them, and it’s just so nice to get to be a part of something that brings people joy, and to get to do it at a place that has brought me so much joy in my life, is a magical combination.”

Of course, the cast had the opportunity to soak up the joy and wonder of Disney World.

“We’re running around the park, getting to ride rides and show so much of the magic of the parks,” Chabert told the outlet about the filming process. “It’s just a pinch-me moment.”

The Hallmark Star Gushes Over Her Former Co-Stars

As Hallmark continues producing new Christmas films, it’s easy to see why they cast Lacey Chabert. She’s down-to-earth and sincerely enjoys the magic of the season. On top of that, she always has glowing things to say about her favorite co-stars.

There’s one actress in particular she’d love to reunite with in the future.

“Someone that pops into my head right away is Jennifer Love Hewitt,” she told Good Housekeeping regarding future guests on “Celebrations With Lacey Chabert.” “I love her so much, and I know she loves throwing parties and celebrating as well. She has a heart of gold, so, she’s someone who, if we ever had the chance, would be great.”

“I mean, anyone from Party of Five’—Neve (Campbell) and Scott (Wolf)—they’re all just so dear to my heart,” the actress gushed about her former co-stars. “I love that at Hallmark, Scott and I had the chance to make ‘A Merry Scottish Christmas’ a couple of years ago. That was really fun, because the center of that movie was about a brother-sister relationship … I also love a reunion! So, whenever I have the chance to reunite with people, it’s just so meaningful.”

“Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” premieres on Hallmark later this year when the Countdown to Christmas block arrives.