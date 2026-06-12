Lacey Chabert & Travis Van Winkle Tease Their Disney Holiday Romance With Hilarious Take on a Viral Trend That Has Fans in Stitches

Lacey Chabert and Travis Van Winkle are taking their holiday romance to new heights, while hilariously trying to stay on the same level.

The Hallmark actors recently recreated a viral trend during a visit to Disney World, teasing their upcoming film, “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.” In the video, Van Winkle goes to comical lengths to match Chabert’s height. The lighthearted clip gives the meme a Disney twist while offering fans an early look at the chemistry between the film’s leading stars ahead of its holiday-season debut.

Chabert & Van Winkle Show Off Their Major Height Difference

Chabert and Van Winkle are giving fans a playful preview of their upcoming holiday film. There was a recent video of the co-stars recreating the viral “talking to my bestie at eye level” trend while visiting Walt Disney World Resort where “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” is set.

“Some connections just land on the same level 👀✨ More to come in the new Hallmark movie Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True this holiday season 🎄” the caption of the June 11 Instagram post reads.

The popular social media trend humorously highlights dramatic height differences between friends. The videos typically begin with two people chatting before the camera pans to reveal the taller person taking increasingly ridiculous measures to maintain eye contact. In Disney’s version, Van Winkle widens his stance to lower himself to Chabert’s height, all while she remains standing normally, allowing the pair to exchange a few words at the same eye level.

Fans filled the comment section with laughing emojis while sharing their excitement for the upcoming film:

“My two favorite entities…Disney and Hallmark in the same place! 😂” one fan wrote.

“Excited for this movie is a total understatement 🏰 🎄🫶” another commented.

Others couldn’t get over Van Winkle’s commitment to the bit, with one fan referring to Chabert’s iconic role in the film “Mean Girls” by joking, “His pants are so fetch! They’re hanging on by a thread 😂😂”

“Stretching at its finest 😂” another fan quipped.

Many were simply charmed by the duo’s chemistry, with one fan writing, “How cute is this!!!!!! So excited for the movie✨✨✨”

Van Winkle Returns to Hallmark for ‘Holiday Ever After’

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It was announced December 2025 during the network’s Christmas special that their collaboration would be in the form of a new Christmas film, “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.” The film stars the “Queen of Hallmark” herself, Lacey Chabert, alongside Van Winkle, whose most recent Hallmark film was “‘Tis the Season to be Merry,” which premiered in 2021. This marks the first time that Chabert and Van Winkle will star together in a film.

The cast also includes Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, Bryce Durfee, Taegen Burns, and Asher Alexander.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Lindsey (Chabert) and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together. But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance,” per Hallmark Channel.

It is set to premiere during Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming lineup.

In April 2026, Chabert shared the poster for the film on her Instagram:

“That first time you see the movie poster for Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True ✨

We can’t wait to share our movie with you during Countdown to Christmas!” the actress wrote in her April 7 post.