‘When Calls the Heart’ Asks Fans About Their ‘Favorite Bill and Nathan Moments’ — Were Your Picks Mentioned?

If you were asked to list your favorite moments from “When Calls the Heart,” you might find it impossible to choose. So, let us narrow it down for you a little bit. What are your favorite moments featuring Bill (played by Jack Wagner) and Nathan (a.k.a. Kevin McGarry)?

That’s what those behind the show want to know, and fans have replied with quite a few memorable moments that you also might adore.

‘We Love When These Two Work Together!’

Fans of “When Calls the Heart” who are on Instagram may want to follow the show’s account. That’s because, along with seeing clips from the beloved series, followers can enjoy appearances from the story’s stars, birthday messages for the cast and questions for those who have surely watched every episode.

For instance, on June 10, a post popped up from the show’s IG account with a photo of Bill and Nathan, as well as a caption saying, “We love when these two work together!”

Then came a question asking fans, “What are some of your favorite Bill and Nathan moments over the years?”

Fans were totally willing to reply with their favorite moments involving the two characters [POTENTIAL SPOILERS AHEAD], with one person leaving a comment, saying, “Anything with the father son relationship piece to their relationship. That scene in the row house during LJ’s Type 1 diabetes diagnosis is one of the best scenes in the series 🥺❤️””

“The Battle for the Desk is the best thing I’ve ever seen,” another person wrote.

A third social media user added, “The early days in s6! How he’s so supportive of Elizabeth and Nathan.”

“The moment when he asks how Nathans holding up after LJs diagnosis and they have the heartwarming conversation and hug,” came from another fan.

“When Nathan mistakenly arrested Bill for counterfeiting,” a viewer wrote. “What a test for their friendship!”

“The empathy wood-chop scene when Bill tried to console Nathan about E going to UC with L,” another person said. “Bill was well aware that that upset Nathan.”

“Like when they saved Elizabeth and Allie and Oliver from the bad guys,” came from a follower.

Someone else left a comment, saying, “First encounter in saloon, battle of the desk/office, capturing Amos Dixon and friend in the saloon, Bill consoling Nathan during LJ’s initial illness (most special). Well there are more because those two are very good.”

Where Else Can You See Jack and Kevin?

Hallmark Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett in Hallmark’s “Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6”

If you can’t get enough of Jack and Kevin, then you’ll be happy to know that both actors appear in plenty of other Hallmark hits that are totally worth checking out.

You can see Jack in “My Gal Sunday” (2014), “The Wedding March” (2016), “Wedding March 2: Resorting to Love” (2017) and “Wedding March 3: Here Comes the Bride” (2018).

But that’s not all! There’s also “Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New” (2018), “Wedding March 5: My Boyfriend’s Back” (2019) and “Sealed with a Kiss: Wedding March 6” (2021).

That’s not to mention “Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Concert” (2019), which featured Jack along with Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene, Jessica Lowndes, Jen Lilley, Larissa Wohl and Nikki DeLoach.

Hallmark Eloise Mumford and Kevin McGarry in Hallmark’s “Villa Amore”

As for Kevin, he appears in “Autumn Stables” (2018), “Winter Castle” (2019), “Winter Love Story” (2019), “Love on the Books” (2019), “Feeling Butterflies” (2022), “A Reason for the Season” (2024) and “Villa Amore” (2025).

Of course, we can’t overlook his work in “The Wedding Veil Film Series,” as well as both his holiday movies and Hallmark Mysteries.

Granted, we wouldn’t complain if Jack and Kevin were to star in even more Hallmark projects, especially if they get to work together!