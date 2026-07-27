The Sexy Way Eva Mendes Celebrated Ryan Gosling Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Eva Mendes is celebrating Ryan Gosling’s latest career milestone with a tribute that also looked back at the beginning of their love story.

After Marvel Studios announced at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25 that Gosling will play Ghost Rider in an upcoming standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Mendes shared a nostalgic Instagram post that connected the casting to the movie where the couple first met.

The actress reposted a fan-edited clip from the 2012 film “The Place Beyond the Pines,” featuring a shirtless Gosling as motorcycle stunt rider Luke Glanton preparing for a performance before climbing onto his bike. The fan edit added the newly unveiled Ghost Rider logo over the scene along with the caption, “From this intro only I thought Ryan Gosling can be a perfect casting for the Ghost Rider role.”

Mendes responded with a short but meaningful caption.

“Love, Roxy.”

Eva Mendes Makes a Clever ‘Ghost Rider’ Callback

Mendes’ message was more than a simple congratulations.

“Roxy” is a reference to Roxanne Simpson, the character she portrayed opposite Nicolas Cage in the 2007 film “Ghost Rider.” Cage starred as Johnny Blaze, the motorcycle stunt performer who transforms into the Marvel antihero.

While Mendes did not return for the 2011 sequel, “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance,” her connection to the franchise made the social media post especially fitting after Gosling landed the role nearly two decades later.

The Instagram tribute also highlighted another milestone in the couple’s relationship.

“The Place Beyond the Pines” marked the first time Mendes and Gosling worked together. They later began a relationship and now share two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

Ryan Gosling Says Ghost Rider Is a Role He’s Wanted for Years

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige officially introduced Gosling as the MCU’s new Ghost Rider during the studio’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con.

Addressing fans during the panel, Gosling revealed the role has been on his wish list for years.

“As you know, this is a character I’ve wanted to play for a long time,” he told the audience.

The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, who recently worked with Gosling on the upcoming “Star Wars: Starfighter.” Levy also directed Marvel Studios’ blockbuster “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Speaking during the Comic-Con presentation, Levy reflected on returning to Hall H after introducing “Deadpool & Wolverine” two years earlier.

“I’m having the greatest flashback vibes here, because I was here two years ago when we showed ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,'” Levy said. “I’ll never forget that night, because I was introduced to the greatest fans.”

He also praised Gosling while discussing how the project came together.

“Gosling is the absolute (expletive). I say that with tremendous respect,” Levy said. “We spent a lot of time last year making ‘Starfighter,’ and the opportunity as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like, ‘Bro let’s ride.’ We’ll see you in 2028!”