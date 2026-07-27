Tom Holland Is Loving Promoting ‘The Odyssey’ & ‘Brand New Day’ (But Not So Much Some of His Past Movies)

English actor Tom Holland has been discussing how much he’s enjoyed promoting the two blockbuster movies he’s currently starring in.

Holland, 30, has made an emphatic return to movie acting this summer following a four year absence (his last film appearance was in 2022’s action adventure offering “Unchartered”). The star is playing Telemachus in Christopher Nolan’s epic action fantasy film “The Odyssey” (which hit theaters on Friday, July 17) and is reprising his role as the eponymous Marvel superhero in Destin Daniel Cretton’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” (which hits theaters on Friday, July 31).

The star is proud of both movies and is, therefore, loving all of the intense worldwide promotion that comes with being a part of them. However, that hasn’t been the case with all of his movies. Holland explained what he meant in a recent chat on the “Dish Podcast.”

Tom Holland Is ‘Really Proud’ of ‘The Odyssey’ & ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Play

Speaking on the “Dish Podcast” to the show’s two hosts — broadcaster Nick Grimshaw and Michelin star chef and restaurateur Angela Hartnett — Tom Holland told the pair he is loving promoting “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” (the conversation starts at around the 12 minutes and 15 seconds mark).

Grimshaw kicked the conversation off, asking Holland, “A very exciting time for you. I imagine a very crazy, busy time. How are you dealing with this element of your job, which is flying around the world, doing interviews, probably not being anywhere for longer than a day or two?”

Holland responded frankly, “To be honest, I’m absolutely loving it.”

The actor went on, saying, “I think, when you’re doing press for movies that you’re really proud of, it’s really easy, because when they ask you questions about why should people go and watch this movie, you’re …you’re… you’re not lying to anyone. You really feel like people should go and see it.”

Holland Isn’t Proud of All His Movies

He then rather humorously explained that there have been situations in the past when he hasn’t been so proud of his films, telling the hosts, “I’ve had experiences before when people say like, ‘why should you see this movie?’ And in the back of you’re mind, you’re like, ‘you shouldn’t, ’cause it’s [expletive].'”

Holland then concluded by going back to “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” saying, “And so it just… it felt really like a bit of a victory lap, to be honest, and I’ve really enjoyed it, you know. I’m super proud of both of the films. I have had the pleasure of sitting down with Anne Hathaway for the last three days and doing press with her. So for me that’s been an awesome kind of learning experience. She’s such a pro and it’s been great.”

‘The Odyssey’ Is a Roaring Success

Getty Director Destin Daniel Cretto, Zendaya, and Tom Holland promoting “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

Tom Holland has every right to be proud of “The Odyssey,” as it’s proving to be a huge success in its first week-and-a-half in theaters. Moreover, Holland’s performance is resulting in potential Best Supporting Actor Academy Award talk.

Per IMDb, the movie’s plot is as follows: “After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Calypso along the way.”

On Rotten Tomatoes, it currently holds an impressive 94% approval rating, with an even more impressive fan score of 97%.

Of the movie, Josh Wilding of ComicBookMovie.com says, “Matt Damon and Christopher Nolan join forces for a movie that blows every other modern blockbuster out of the water. Breathtakingly epic, powerful, and pure spectacle, The Odyssey is simply magnificent.”

At the time of writing, it has already grossed over $639 million worldwide (per The Numbers).

With “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” expected to perform equally as well, both critically and commercially, Holland could be in for a spectacular summer. Is there any wonder he’s so proud of both films?

As for the movies he’s not so proud of, you’ll have to figure those out for yourselves!

Tom Holland’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.