How Tom Holland Surprised Zendaya with Her Role in ‘The Odyssey’

Actor Tom Holland got to give his wife Zendaya the perfect present: a role in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.” In an interview with Access Hollywood alongside co-star Robert Pattinson, Holland revealed that Nolan personally asked for his blessing before offering Zendaya the role of Athena in his epic fantasy blockbuster.

In “The Odyssey,” Athena is the Greek goddess of wisdom who aids Odysseus during his decades-long journey home from the Trojan War. Meanwhile, Holland plays Odysseus’ son, Telemachus, who ventures out in search of his missing father. Holland and Zendaya are two of the many high-profile names featured in the movie’s star-studded cast.

Nolan First Asked Holland If He Could Cast Zendaya

Getty Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Holland said that Nolan asked whether he would be offended if he cast Zendaya in “The Odyssey.” The actor joked that he initially thought the Oscar-winning filmmaker was going to ask if he could “put lifts in his shoes or something.”

Once Holland heard Nolan’s request, the actor said he would be “honored.” He added that it would be “amazing” if Zendaya joined the cast and that he was sure she would love to play Athena. After the meeting, Holland went home to tell Zendaya about Nolan’s massive offer, choosing to break the news himself.

Since Holland had been cast in “The Odyssey” beforehand, Zendaya had already read the film’s screenplay. However, when he returned home, Holland told Zendaya to read the script again and to read Athena “really closely.” He said that, at that moment, the little corners of her mouth when she realized the truth were “amazing.”

Holland described the opportunity to star in “The Odyssey” as a “gift” because Zendaya admired Nolan so much. He added that “Interstellar” is her favorite movie.

In an interview on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Zendaya gave her side of the story. She said she was already “excited” for Holland to star in “The Odyssey.” She added that “nowhere in her mind” did she think she would join the film as well.

When Holland asked her to read the script thinking of Athena’s character, Zendaya said she couldn’t believe she’d gotten the part. “It was pretty cool,” she added.

“The Odyssey” is Holland and Zendaya’s Latest Film Together

Getty Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” photocall in Madrid, Spain, on June 15, 2026. During a new interview with Esquire, Holland appeared to confirm the couple has already married after months of speculation.

Holland and Zendaya became close after they began starring together in Marvel’s “Spider-Man” movies as Peter Parker and MJ. This partnership began with 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” The couple’s romantic relationship became public in 2021. Holland then confirmed in 2026 that he and Zendaya had secretly gotten married.

“The Odyssey” will be the first film outside of the Marvel franchise that Holland and Zendaya will star in together. However, Holland and Zendaya will also share the screen in another film later this year. The couple will reprise their roles as Peter and MJ in Marvel’s long-awaited blockbuster, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to see the married couple on-screen again. “The Odyssey” arrives in theaters on July 17, while “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” premieres on July 31. With these movies opening just two weeks apart, fans will see Holland and Zendaya headline two of the summer’s biggest blockbusters.