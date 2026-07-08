Amazon Prime Video Cancels New Show Despite Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video, is home to some of the most popular streaming shows, such as “The Boys.” However, like all streamers, the company is also known to cancel highly rated shows, with the faith-based drama series “It’s Not Like That” being one of the latest casualties.

Deadline confirmed the news of “It’s Not Like That” being canceled on July 7. Notably, this news comes only a month and a half after the show was released worldwide on Prime Video. It’s worth noting that the now-canceled series was part of Prime Video’s collaboration with Wonder Project.

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“It’s Not Like That” was first released on the Wonder Project Prime Video add-on on January 25 before becoming available for all subscribers. The show stars Scott Foley, Erinn Hayes, J.R. Ramirez, Caleb Baumann, Cary Christopher, Leven Miranda, Liv Lindell, and Cassidy Paul.

Prime Video’s collaboration with Wonder Project also produced “House of David,” which premiered its second season in November. “David” is also rumored to be getting a third season.

Critics Love ‘It’s Not Like That’

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It’s not always clear why streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video cancel shows with strong reviews. This is especially the case because, with exceptions, viewership numbers aren’t always available beyond where shows place, if they ever do, on charts such as Nielsen.

In terms of reviews, “It’s Not Like That” ranks as one of the best Prime Video shows. The faith-based series currently sits at an impressive 100% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it should be noted that this is only based on eight reviews, which is far fewer than most shows amass.

Audiences gave the show a healthy 72% rating. This figure is based on fewer than 50 reviews from people who have seen the show.

Regarding viewership, it’s unclear exactly how many people watched “It’s Not Like That.” However, per Deadline, the show managed to chart, which isn’t always the case with new streaming series. Prime Video has not released the data, but the show ranked No. 9 on the service’s global top 10 for June 3.

It has also remained stable on Prime Video’s Daily Top 10 Shows list, recently ranking at No. 5 in the United States.

As far as reviews go, Megan Anderson from Common Sense Media wrote, “This series can feel a little cheesy at times, but leans hard into heartfelt moments and emotional speeches.”

Aramide Tinubu from Variety stated, “A thoughtful show about parenting, friendship and love, “It’s Not Like That” is a breath of fresh air.”

Lastly, Joel Keller from Decider said, “It’s Not Like That is a multigenerational family drama that shines due to fine writing and acting and fantastic chemistry between Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes.”

Scott Foley Recently Opened Up About His Reason For Doing The Show

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Foley has an extensive resume as an actor, including his multi-season run as Captain Jake Ballard on ABC’s “Scandal.” Regarding “It’s Not Like That,” he opened up to Parade in 2026 about his reason for doing the show. First, the reporter noted that there aren’t many shows on the air for families and asked if that void was what drew him to the Prime Video series.

He said, “That was the main reason I did this show—and it wasn’t specifically, “Man, I wish there was something I could watch with my family.” We do need that, right? I have three kids, and we end up watching ‘Survivor’ or ‘Top Chef.'”

The “Scandal” alum then said, “But what I really like are good character stories. And this is that—there’s no guns, there’s no aliens, it’s not raining acid—it’s just the human condition, and it’s so interesting to me. ‘It’s Not Like That’ is my favorite kind of story and it’s my favorite kind of television. It has strong characters and a story that’s well-written and well-told.



