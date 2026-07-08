OWN Supercharges Relationship Drama With Wild Infidelity Spin-Off ‘Cheathab’

The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) is turning up the temperature on its relationship reality lineup with a high-stakes twist on a proven fan favorite. OWN officially announced “Put a Ring on It: Cheathab,” a bold new spin-off series produced by Will Packer Media and Blink49 Studios.

Designed to dig deep into the fallout of broken trust, the intense social experiment follows long-term couples whose relationships have been entirely derailed by infidelity.

The series is scheduled to kick off with a special premiere event on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. After the initial launch, the program will transition into its regular broadcast time slot of Fridays at 8:00 PM ET/PT starting August 14.

Inside the Setup of the Miami-Based “Cheathab House”

The entire production takes place inside a centralized, high-stakes environment located in Florida. The participating couples are required to pack up their lives and move directly into the Miami-based “Cheathab House” to face the severe emotional wreckage of their past choices. Rather than hiding from their issues, the partners are forced to openly confront heavy cycles of mutual mistrust, lingering jealousy, and unhealed emotional wounds under a single roof.

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OWN President Tina Perry highlighted that the network is deliberately leaning into more intense, unfiltered perspectives on modern romance. By putting these fractured pairings into the Miami-based “Cheathab House”, the experiment strips away standard relationship distractions. Both individuals must fundamentally decide if a foundation ruined by betrayal can ever be salvaged, or if they are simply delaying an inevitable breakup.

Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson Steps In to Force Hard Choices

To navigate this toxic emotional terrain, OWN has brought in a powerhouse relationship expert to run the house. Spelman College alumna and Marriage and Family Therapy master’s graduate Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson will serve as the primary guide for the couples throughout the summer. Known across the industry for her direct, no-nonsense coaching style, she is tasked with breaking down defenses and enforcing strict accountability.

The experiment features a highly provocative structural format designed by Johnson to test each couple’s ultimate breaking point. To expose underlying issues, partners must actively date other people during the process, including the very same former flings and past love interests who caused their relationship fractures in the first place.

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Through intensive weekly workshops and triggering external dates, Johnson forces these couples to choose between final commitment or a permanent split.

Meet the Couples Battling Betrayal in the House

The premier season features three couples at complete cross-roads, each dealing with their own history of stepping outside the relationship:

Dominique & Travis: A passionate long-distance love story that fell apart when Travis admitted to a brief fling in Las Vegas. Dominique is demanding security and a ring, while Travis claims he needs freedom from constant, daily suspicion.

Mia & Jarron: A couple who built a connection on Facebook in 2022 across Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale. Their faith-based foundation shattered when Mia discovered Jarron sleeping with multiple women, leading her to seek comfort with one of his own close friends.

Mi-Mi & Joshua: A physician assistant and a forklift driver who hit a wall after Joshua stepped out with his ex-girlfriend, causing Mi-Mi to emotionally reconnect with her own past partner. Joshua has already proposed twice—including a memorable proposal at a Walmart—but Mi-Mi refuses to say yes until the trust is rebuilt.

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