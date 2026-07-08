Bunnie XO Moves On After Jelly Roll Split, Spotted Making Out with 24-Year-Old Reality Star

It’s been less than two months since Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO announced they were divorcing, yet she’s already moved on from her husband of a decade.

That’s apparent in a steamy video featuring the 46-year-old escort-turned-podcaster locking lips with a younger (much younger!) guy in her soon-to-be-ex’s Nashville bar on the Fourth of July.

Bunnie XO is Rolling with a New Guy

TMZ obtained the video, shot on July 4 at JR’s Goodnight Nashville Bar.

According to the outlet, the video features Bunnie getting very affectionate with Dylan Wolf in the bar’s VIP section atop the building’s rooftop, packing on the PDA in what was described as “passionately making out.”

Wolf, all of 24 years old, will soon be seen in the upcoming Netflix reality show “Calabasas Confidential.”

Wolf shared a cryptic video on TikTok, in which he and Bunnie lip-synced to some dialogue.

Dylan Wolf Has Been Linked to a Hollywood Scion

In addition to his upcoming reality show — which follows the kids of the wealthy homeowners in the L.A. suburb the Kardashians call home — he’s also been linked the daughter of a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

Last November, Just Jared reported that Wolf was spotted holding hands with Delilah Belle Hamlin, 28-year-old daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

Jelly Roll Filed for Divorce in May

Although the news didn’t become public until mid-June, Jelly Roll pulled the plug in May when he filed for divorce.

The reason listed for the split was that old celebrity standby, irreconcilable differences. TMZ reported that the decision to divorce was a mutual one, and was a private matter between the couple.

A Mother’s Day Argument Set the Stage for Divorce

Following news of the split, Bunnie posted an episode of her popular podcast, “Dumb Blonde.” In that episode, she candidly addressed the impending divorce — only to delete the episode shortly after it went live.

As Billboard reported, Bunnie addressed the various rumors swirling around the divorce (including one that she’d cheated on Jelly Roll with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, which she handily demolished).

According to Bunnie, the split was preceded by a vicious argument the couple had on Mother’s Day. As she explained, “in that argument, I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and said, ‘Well, then file the [expletive] divorce papers.’ And in our relationship, that is the one cardinal thing you don’t say, even though my husband has said it numerous times, ’cause he’s the runner. But when I say it, it really holds weight, because I’m not the type of person who says what they don’t mean,” she said.

Was the Decision to Divorce Really Mutual?

At that point in the argument, Bunnie stormed out of their home.

“I packed a bag and I left. … And I didn’t talk to my husband for weeks after that. And during that … we were so emotional, he ended up doing exactly what I told him to do and filing the divorce papers,” she said.

“Was I blindsided? Was this divorce mutual? No, it was not mutual, even though I told him to file the divorce papers, I was speaking out of anger and just frustration,” she continued.

“But was it necessary for us to have a wakeup call?” she added. “Absolutely. … My husband and I are ending this marriage on the best possible terms that you could ever have a divorce.”