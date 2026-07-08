Sharna Burgess Throws a Dream Birthday Bash For Her 4-Year-Old, Zane

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess and her fiancé, Brian Austin Green, are now the parents of a four-year-old. Their son, Zane, turned four on June 28. Naturally, they wanted to celebrate their little boy in style.

On social media, Sharna Burgess showed off fun clips from his party, which even featured a guest appearance from a beloved Marvel star. See the video of the event and what other “Dancing With the Stars” fans had to say.

Sharna Burgess Threw Her Son Zane a Spectacular Birthday Party

Every small child dreams of the perfect birthday party. Four-year-old Zane seems to have received that from his parents. It was a party that any small child would wish for.

“4 🥹 a little recap,” Sharna posted on Instagram, attaching a video of her son’s special day. “The greatest day, thank you everyone that came to celebrate our Zane.”

The video features several exciting moments from the party, including the moment Spider-Man made a special appearance. The children spent the day swimming, jumping on the trampoline, and taking photos with Spider-Man.

In the comments, fans praised the dancer for throwing such a fantastic children’s event.

“This is the party I would want as a 4 yr old 👏” one fan cheerfully noted.

“Awwww! Looks like a blast! Happy Birthday, Zane!!!” another kindly added.

While the Spider-Man party was certainly a blast, Sharna Burgess penned a beautiful letter to her son on Instagram.

“My little astronaut, I will forever be your moon,” the 41-year-old wrote. “I will bring you light on the darkest of nights. I will forever help ground you, guide you and give you everything you need in this life.”

The dancer went on to describe how quickly the past four years have flown by. She gushed over his best qualities, calling him “brave, kind, and creative.”

“In another brief moment you’ll be yet another version of yourself,” Sharna concluded. “One that I truly can’t wait to meet as I simultaneously wish I could slow time. You are my whole world, I am so proud to be your mama and grateful for the honor of raising you ♥️ Happy 4th Birthday my beautiful boy. Thank you for choosing me.”

The Happy Couple Settles on Their Perfect Wedding Venue

Though Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are building a loving family together, they’re still planning their perfect wedding day. During a recent trip to Ireland, they decided on the Adare Manor Hotel. The dancer attached several stunning photos of the grounds, including a lush lawn that would be the perfect place to host a wedding reception.

“Wedding location found 🥰🤩,” Sharna captioned the Instagram photos. “Heaven on earth like wow… again wedding location of my dreams. I have mostly videos and will share a reel of it soon.”

Fans feel certain that the couple will include their children on their special day. Brian Austin Green has four other sons from previous relationships in addition to Zane. Sharna absolutely adores being their stepmother.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s fans look forward to hearing more updates about their family.

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” premieres on ABC this Monday. Season 35 follows this September.