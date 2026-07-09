HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Shares First Look at ‘Special’ Project That Became a Family Affair

Jasmine Roth — who is currently pregnant with her third daughter with husband Brett Roth — shared a very special project she’s quietly been working on behind the scenes.

The HGTV star renovated an apartment for her mother with the help of her young children.

Jasmine Roth’s Helpful Kids

The “Help! I Wrecked My House” star has been teasing fans with snippet of her deeply personal project, revealing that daughters Darla and Hazel were able to lend a hand in the renovation.

“This is so special to me! Being able to work with my family (aka drag them out after a long day) is one of the reasons that I take on personal projects like this,” she shared via Instagram on Wednesday, July 8. “So many of my jobs are completed with my work teams (who I adore and couldn’t live without!) but on this one it’s been fun to involve my kids so they can really feel like they’ve contributed. And I love getting to share what I do with my family — even if it’s a little after the kids’ bedtime.”

Though she did not reveal exactly how the 6-year-old and nearly 2-year-old helped with the Utah abode, Jasmine promised that the final reveal was coming soon.

“HGTV needs to give Hazel her own show❤️” one fan shared in the comments section.

“What a great memory you are making ❤️” another wrote.

Jasmine Roth’s Mom’s Apartment

The “Roast My Rental” star and her family relocated from Huntington Beach, California, to Park City, Utah, in October 2024. Her mom followed, moving just down the street from the young family.

“Last month my mom signed a lease for a new apartment right down the hill from my house. Yay! This is the ‘before’ and I can’t wait to show you the ‘after,'” she shared alongside a sneak peak of the new construction apartment. “For those of you who’ve been here a while, you know my mom moved to Utah at the same time as us almost 2 years ago. We had her all set up in a cute apartment before she arrived, and literally I went into labor the day after she got here and moved in. Luckily, this time around I’m not quite as pregnant, and since this apartment is unfurnished (the last one came completely turnkey, which was so nice at the time) I have the opportunity to make it really special for her.”

While it seems the family is fully settling in and making Utah their forever home, this is not the first time Jasmine has surprised her mother with a renovation.

In 2022, Jasmine renovated a beach condo for her beloved mother.

“My mom is a wonderful grandma to my daughter, and when this house came up for sale right up the street, we jumped on it,” she told People at the time. “I am so stoked to share this deeply personal house transformation with HGTV fans because to me, no one is more deserving than my mom. It was so satisfying because when we were finished, she couldn’t believe her eyes!”