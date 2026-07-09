Pedro Pascal, Lupita Nyong’o and Teyana Taylor Lead Star-Studded Front Row at Chanel Haute Couture Show in Paris

Paris Haute Couture Week always brings out fashion’s biggest names, but Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 Haute Couture show proved the front row could rival the runway.

On Tuesday, July 7, celebrities, actors, musicians, and fashion favorites gathered inside the Grand Palais in Paris for Matthieu Blazy’s latest Chanel presentation. The historic venue transformed into a dreamlike overgrown garden, creating a whimsical backdrop that complemented the house’s newest couture collection.

Chanel’s guest list delivered

Pedro Pascal arrived in one of the event’s most talked-about looks. The actor embraced Chanel’s signature sophistication while keeping his outfit relaxed and effortless. He paired a textured knit with tailored separates, proving once again why he continues to rank among Hollywood’s most stylish leading men.

Getty Pedro Pascal attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter show in Paris

Teyana Taylor also turned heads as she arrived in a shimmering denim Chanel ensemble that blended glamour with her signature edge. Known for taking fashion risks, Taylor brought her own personality to the classic French fashion house while embracing the playful spirit of Blazy’s latest vision.

Getty Teyana Taylor attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter show in Paris

Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o continued her long-running relationship with Chanel in an elegant sequined dress with slingback pumps, a look that highlighted the brand’s timeless craftsmanship. Actress Michelle Yeoh also attended the presentation, choosing refined Chanel tweed tailoring that reflected the effortless sophistication she has become known for on and off the red carpet.

Getty Michelle Yeoh and Lupita Nyong’o attend the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter show in Paris

Several rising stars added fresh energy to the guest list. “Love Story” actress Sarah Pidgeon and “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie each brought their own interpretation of Chanel style, representing a new generation of celebrities gravitating toward the iconic fashion house.

Getty Alexa Demie attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter show in Paris

Getty Sarah Pidgeon attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter show in Paris

Fashion veterans also made memorable appearances throughout the afternoon. Tilda Swinton embraced her signature minimalist aesthetic, while Elizabeth Debicki delivered understated elegance in a polished Chanel look. Actress and longtime Chanel ambassador Vanessa Paradis returned to the front row, continuing a decades-long connection with the luxury label that stretches back to the early years of her career.

Getty Vanessa Paradis attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter show in Paris

Getty Tilda Swinton attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter in Paris

The guest list also reflected Chanel’s growing global influence. Model Paloma Elsesser, influencer Quenlin Blackwell and actress Ananya Panday joined the celebration, highlighting the brand’s reach across fashion, entertainment and digital culture.

Although celebrity style dominated much of the conversation online, Blazy’s latest couture collection gave guests plenty to admire once the show began. The designer transformed the Grand Palais into an enchanted garden filled with oversized greenery and fairy-tale-inspired details that reflected the collection’s romantic mood. Models walked through the immersive setting in classic Chanel tweeds, featuring dramatic embellishments, intricate embroidery, and soft silhouettes that balanced fantasy with the house’s heritage.

Blazy’s vision bloomed at the Grand Palais

The presentation marked another important chapter for Blazy as he continues shaping Chanel’s next era. His vision respected the brand’s history while introducing a lighter, more imaginative perspective that resonated throughout both the collection and the show’s atmosphere.

Still, the front row remained one of the day’s biggest attractions. From Pedro Pascal’s effortless tailoring to Teyana Taylor’s bold glamour and Lupita Nyong’o’s timeless elegance, the celebrity guests demonstrated why Chanel continues to attract some of the world’s most influential names.

Every couture season celebrates craftsmanship and creativity, but Chanel once again reminded audiences that fashion extends far beyond the runway. The celebrities who filled the front row brought their own interpretations of the house’s iconic style, turning the show into one of Paris Haute Couture Week’s most memorable star-studded events.