Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn Sparks Dating Rumors With Actress Sarah Pidgeon

Fresh romance rumors are swirling around Joe Alwyn.

The actor, who largely stayed out of the dating spotlight following his 2023 split from Taylor Swift, is now being linked to actress Sarah Pidgeon after the pair were reportedly spotted together in Brooklyn, New York.

According to the Daily Mail, speculation began after celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared an anonymous tip claiming Alwyn, 35, and Pidgeon, 29, were seen spending time together in the Fort Greene neighborhood. The sighting was described as a possible “date night,” though no photos or additional details accompanied the report.

At this point, there is no confirmation that the two are romantically involved. In fact, DeuxMoi noted that previous sightings involving Pidgeon have later turned out to be work-related rather than personal.

Still, the report quickly caught attention online, particularly because Alwyn has kept his personal life largely private since ending his long-term relationship with Swift more than three years ago.

Sarah Pidgeon Has Been One of Hollywood’s Rising Stars

Pidgeon has steadily built momentum in recent years thanks to a string of high-profile projects.

The actress recently portrayed Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in FX’s “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette,” a role that introduced her to a wider audience. She also earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Broadway’s “Stereophonic.”

According to Page Six, Pidgeon has found herself at the center of dating speculation before. Earlier this year, she was spotted with Jake Gyllenhaal in Australia, though it was later revealed the two were working together on the upcoming Amazon MGM film “Honeymoon With Harry.”

Page Six also reported that representatives for both Alwyn and Pidgeon did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the latest rumors.

Like Alwyn, Pidgeon has generally kept her personal life out of the public eye. Previous speculation linking her to actor Paul Anthony Kelly was never confirmed, and Kelly has been married since 2023.

Alwyn Has Kept His Focus on Work and Moving Forward

The rumored sighting comes as Alwyn continues to distance himself from public discussion surrounding his past relationship with Swift.

The pair reportedly began dating in 2016 before going public the following year. During their more than six-year relationship, they were known for maintaining an unusually private romance despite intense public interest, according to Elle.

Alwyn also collaborated creatively with Swift during the pandemic under the pseudonym William Bowery, contributing to songs featured on “Folklore,” “Evermore” and “Midnights.”

Following their breakup in 2023, Alwyn rarely addressed the relationship publicly. However, he spoke candidly about the experience during a 2024 interview with The Sunday Times, describing the romance as “long, loving” and “fully committed.” He also acknowledged that having the breakup become public so quickly was difficult to navigate, according to Page Six.

More recently, Alwyn reflected on life after the split during a 2025 interview with The Guardian. He explained that he prefers focusing on friends, family and work rather than outside speculation, adding that the people closest to him help keep him “tethered to the ground.”

The actor also suggested he has largely moved on from that chapter of his life, telling the outlet that continued fascination with the relationship is “something for other people to do.”

For now, however, neither Alwyn nor Pidgeon has publicly addressed the latest rumors, leaving fans with little more than an anonymous sighting and plenty of speculation.