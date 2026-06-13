Drew Barrymore Applauds Olivia Dean in Adorable Sweatpants “Dance Party”

Actress, director, and talk show host Drew Barrymore shared one of her ways to relax in an adorable Instagram post on June 12. Barrymore, 51, uses her social media to update fans on her life, sharing highlights from her career alongside commentary on the beauty of aging. In her most recent post, she has revealed how she likes to enjoy a dance party while relaxing.

Barrymore projects passion and joy in her posts, from running out in the rain just for the fun of it to celebrating the lines on her face while showcasing clips of belly-deep laughter. “The Drew Barrymore Show” host has been through many ups and downs, and has recently found a space in celebrating sobriety while raising her children following her divorce in 2016.

In her most recent Instagram post, she has shared her love for singer and songwriter Olivia Dean, sharing her favorite “dance party” to Dean’s music.

Drew Barrymore Cuts a Rug in Nike Sneakers and Sweats

In an Instagram post shared on June 12, the “Ever After” star can be seen clutching a radio as she slides effortlessly across the floor of her home in colorful Nike sneakers and a pair of comfortable grey sweatpants. The song “Man I Need” by Olivia Dean can be heard playing over the radio as Barrymore spins and bounces back across the room.

The caption for the post reads, “I highly recommend having an Olivia Dean dance party!!” Her enthusiasm for the singer is highlighted by the way she smiles and laughs while dancing.

Fans in the comments were quick to jump in and celebrate with Barrymore. One wrote, “An Olivia Dean dance part could cure anything,” while another added, “This is the most relatable post ever. As I sit here in my super baggy sweatpants lol.”

Drew Barrymore Celebrates Aging With Grace

Barrymore’s posts don’t just include dance parties in comfortable clothes. She has also been posting about the reality of aging and growing through hardship. In a recent Instagram post shared on May 20, Barrymore uploaded a series of emotional photos that were a love letter to her younger self. The post read, “Look at you. I hope you’re proud of yourself for how far you’ve come.”

Each photo in the slideshow depicts Barrymore at different points in her life, from a little girl through to her current self. She comments on her survival from trauma, her fear for her own mental health and safety, and how proud she has become of herself for all the challenges she overcame.

She ended the series with a photo of herself as a young child, captioned, “You survived, baby.”

The powerful post was Barrymore’s way of illustrating resiliance and growth, something she covers frequently on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” It also drives home why so many of her posts celebrate joyful moments and living for the happy things. Whether it’s Olivia Dean dance parties in sweatpants on a weekend, or tackling difficult subjects on her show, Barrymore is reminding fans to enjoy the moment and find as much joy as they can.