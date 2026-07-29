‘Baylen Out Loud’ Fans Share Their Unfiltered Opinions on the Dupree Siblings’ Unique Names

The Dupree family has become one of the biggest draws on TLC’s “Baylen Out Loud,” and fans have grown just as invested in the siblings as they are in Baylen Dupree Dooley herself. After a TikTok creator ranked the Dupree siblings’ unique names, viewers quickly flooded the comments section with unfiltered opinions on everything from the spellings to the family inspiration behind them. Read on to see what “Baylen Out Loud” fans had to say.

The Dupree Siblings’ Names Quickly Became a Topic of Conversation

Fans of TLC’s “Baylen Out Loud” know Baylen Dupree Dooley comes from a large family as the second oldest of Allen Dupree and Julie Dupree’s six children. While viewers are familiar with Baylen’s siblings: Burke, Sammi, Sven, Vick, and Bechnir, many didn’t realize each of them has an even more unique full name.

After one TikTok creator ranked the Dupree siblings’ names, “Baylen Out Loud” fans quickly joined the conversation, sharing everything from praise for the family’s creativity to some brutally honest opinions.

The creator gave Burkelei “Burke” Dupree a 6 out of 10.

One fan praised the originality, writing, “The spelling for Burkelei is so unique.”

Not everyone agreed, however.

“Burkelei is a good name with a really bad spelling,” another commenter wrote.

Baylen Dupree herself received an 8 out of 10 from the creator.

Sammi Dupree’s Full Name Sparked the Biggest Debate Among ‘Baylen Out Loud’ Fans

SamuElle “Sammi” Dupree received a 7 out of 10, with the creator explaining, “Sammi is a cute nickname. SamuElle is unique and a way better ‘Sam’ name than Samantha.”

That opinion immediately sparked debate in the comments.

“There is no way in f****** hell Samuelle is a better name than Samantha,” one viewer wrote.

Another bluntly commented, “SamuElle is a crime.”

One fan, however, pointed out the family significance behind the name, explaining, “She’s named after her grandfather, actually. He is Samuel.”

Other commenters joked about Sammi Dupree’s personality in relation to her name, as she’s caught a lot of heat during Season 2 of “Baylen Out Loud” for her outspoken stances during Baylen and Colin’s wedding planning.

“I’ll be so T’d off if my sister was named Baylen and I was named SAMUELLE! Are you kidding me lol,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Wait I thought Sami was short for Samantha, omg that’s awful.”

Some viewers even joked, “Probably why she is always so salty,” while another commented, “Maybe that’s why she treats Baylen horribly.”

“I think I get Sammi’s anger issues now,” another wrote.

One fan named Samantha also chimed in, writing, “Samantha here…while I may hate the ’90s popularity of the name, if my parents had essentially named me Samuel instead, I would have been PISSED!!”

Fans Shared Mixed Opinions on Sven, Vick, and Bechnir’s Names

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The remaining Dupree siblings also generated plenty of discussion.

Svenlen “Sven” Dupree received a 6 out of 10, while Savickas “Vick” Dupree earned one of the creator’s highest scores with a 9 out of 10.

Still, some viewers questioned the unusual spelling.

“How the heck do you even say Savickas!!? That is totally made up,” one fan commented.

Meanwhile, the youngest sibling, Bechnir Dupree, received the creator’s highest rating of 10 out of 10.

One viewer wrote, “Bechnir is the funniest human being on the planet.”

As the discussion continued, fans weighed in on the family’s naming style as a whole.

“Oof these are awful,” one commenter wrote.

Another asked, “Where the heck did they find these names?”

Others had favorites, with one writing, “Baylen is the only cute name lol.”

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Some simply wondered how the names were chosen.

“How did they come up with these names… there has to be a method to the madness,” one fan commented.

Not everyone was critical, though.

“I like them all. Super unique. I don’t like traditional names to where everyone has them,” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “I love watching the whole family. They are very entertaining.”

Whether viewers loved the Dupree siblings’ unique names or had a few favorites or least favorites, it’s clear the TikTok ranking sparked plenty of conversation among “Baylen Out Loud” fans. While some praised the family’s creativity and the stories behind the names, others didn’t hold back with their unfiltered opinions, making the discussion one of the latest topics to get TLC fans talking.