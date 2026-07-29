Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum Enjoy Family Getaway with 3-Month-Old Daughter and Dog: PHOTOS

Fan-favorite Hallmark couple Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum are only three months into being first-time parents, and already, they’ve mastered the art of traveling as a family of four.

In an Instagram post, shared on Wednesday, July 29, Krakow gave fans a glimpse of a recent family getaway.

While walking through an airport terminal, Krakow cradled the couple’s three-month-old daughter, whom they welcomed in April, PEOPLE reported. Rosenbaum was on dog duty, carrying their dog, Willoughby.

“Plain selfie(s) not a plain selfie…” Krakow captioned her post.

Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum’s Family Getaway

With “When Calls the Heart” filming starting in August, Krakow and Rosenbaum’s Hallmark family were thrilled to see them enjoying parenthood.

“Welcome back, family!!!!! 🫶,” commented the “WCTH” official Instagram.

The Hallmark Channel also commented by sharing a “WCTH” gif of Krakow’s character Elizabeth Thornton holding baby Jack during an episode of the popular cult classic series.

Despite Krakow and Rosenbaum forming their romantic relationship during their time on “WCTH,” the couple previously told PEOPLE that becoming parents has brought them closer than ever before.

“It’s already hard to remember life before she arrived. We are loving our roles as parents, and it feels like being parents together has only deepened our partnership,” the couple shared. “We are, however, a bit more tired, and Erin — who was a non-coffee drinker previously — has had a change of heart on the matter.”

Krakow and Rosenbaum also opened up to the outlet about their “WCTH” co-stars expecting a baby at the same time as them. Kevin McGarry and his wife, Kayla Wallace, announced the birth of their baby in May, while Chris McNally and his partner Julie Gonzalo announced their baby news in June.

“Getting to surprise each other with the pregnancy news was a peak fun life experience. There were shrieks of excitement that only grew with each announcement. We’ll never forget their shocked faces when we shared that we were also expecting. … The FaceTimes, photo-sharing, and check-ins are wild as we watch each other’s babies develop along with our own,” the couple gushed. “We can’t wait for the babies to hang together on set this year!”

While Wallace no longer stars in “WCTH” and Gonzalo supports from the side, Krakow, Rosenbaum, McGarry, and McNally are all expected to be returning for season 14.

When Does ‘WCTH’ Season 14 Start Filming?

Also making a return to the popular Frontier series next season is Lori Loughlin, whose character Abigail Stanton was written off the show in 2019 after season 6.

Loughlin made a brief cameo in the season 13 finale but will be returning for season 14 in a multi-episode story arc.

Krakow previously dished to Us Weekly about her excitement in welcoming Loughlin back to the “WCTH” storyline, telling the outlet that she “cannot wait” to see Loughlin’s character “reunite with her friends and most especially with Henry,” who is played by Martin Cummins.

“There’s just always been something between Henry Gowen and Abigail, and I can’t wait to see how that develops,” Krakow added.

Fortunately, Hearties won’t have to wait much longer for “WCTH” season 14, as filming begins in August and will wrap in November.